Here's What to Expect From Super Micro Computer's Next Earnings Report

October 23, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

With a market cap of $2.6 billion, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) specializes in high-performance server and storage solutions. It designs and manufactures energy-efficient, application-optimized systems based on modular, open x86 architecture for data centers, cloud computing, AI, and 5G markets. The San Jose, California-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the AI server maker to report a profit of $0.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 82.1% from $0.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. In the most recent quarter, SMCI missed the consensus EPS estimate by 27.6%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast SMCI to report EPS of $2.85, up 41.8% from $2.01 in fiscal 2023

In 2024, Super Micro Computer climbed 60.7%, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.8% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK19.4% increase on a YTD basis. 

Super Micro Computer stock closed over 20% lower following its Q4 earnings release on Aug. 6 primarily due to a significant decline in gross margin, which fell from 17% to 11.2%, indicating rising input costs that the company could not pass on to customers. Despite a 144% revenue increase to $5.3 billion that met analyst estimates, SMCI reported weaker-than-expected adjusted EPS of $6.25. Additionally, while the company projected strong revenue growth for fiscal 2025, the adjusted earnings forecast was slightly below analyst expectations, fueling further skepticism among investors.

However, the stock surged 15.8% on Oct. 7 due to an update indicating robust sales of its server systems, particularly its liquid cooling solutions, with over 2,000 liquid-cooled server racks shipped since June and a projected deployment of more than 100,000 GPUs for AI applications.

Analysts' consensus view on Super Micro Computer stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," seven recommend a "Hold," and one provides a "Strong Sell" rating. This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." As of writing, SMCI is trading below the average analyst price target of $72.81. 

