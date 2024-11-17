Here's What to Expect From Nvidia on Nov. 20.

One of the most-watched events of the month -- at least in technology and financial circles -- may be what's happening on Nov. 20. Artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to offer us a look at its latest earnings figures and an update on what may be its next major growth catalyst. If investors are happy with what they see, this already soaring stock -- heading for a 186% gain this year through early last week -- could surge.

The technology giant already has wowed the investment community quarter after quarter in recent times. It's beat earnings estimates for at least the past four quarters, earnings have surged in the triple digits, and it's secured gross margin levels of more than 70%. On top of this, Nvidia has achieved other successes such as being invited into the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and it even became the world's most valuable company earlier this month when its market cap surpassed that of Apple.

So it's clear investors are eager to hear an update from this market leader. But we're not completely in the dark right now. Nvidia and others have offered us some clues. Here's what to expect from the AI giant on Nov. 20.

The most sought-after GPUs

First, though, a quick summary of Nvidia's path in recent times. The company sells the world's most sought-after graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that power crucial AI tasks such as the training and inferencing of models. Nvidia's GPUs stand out for their speed, and today's tech giants involved in AI projects are among the company's biggest customers -- from Microsoft to Meta Platforms.

All this has translated into enormous earnings growth for Nvidia over the past few years. For example, in the most recent quarter, Nvidia reported $30 billion in revenue -- a record and a higher level of revenue than it brought in during an entire year just a couple of years ago. So the AI boom truly has helped Nvidia's earnings and share price -- the stock has soared 2,600% in five years -- to take off.

Now, let's move along to what Nvidia may say during its earnings report this week. During its last report, Nvidia forecast fiscal 2025 third-quarter revenue of $32.5 billion, representing double-digit growth from the same period last year.

Though this is down from recent triple-digit gains, I don't see this as a slowdown. Considering the rapid pace of growth over just a few years, Nvidia's comparison quarters are not becoming more and more difficult. The company generated more than $18 billion in revenue during the third quarter last year -- this already is an extremely high level.

Nvidia's gross margins

Nvidia also predicted that gross margins, on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis (generally accepted accounting principles), would be 74.4% and 75%, respectively, in the third quarter of this fiscal year. And Nvidia forecast gross margin for the full year in the mid-70% range. This shows Nvidia is highly profitable on its sales, and the chart shows the company's been able to maintain these levels over the past year.

In the previous earnings report, Nvidia also offered us other reasons to be optimistic about the third quarter and beyond. The company said demand for its Blackwell architecture, which it expects to launch in the fourth quarter, has surpassed supply -- a clear sign that customers are flocking to Nvidia for this new platform.

Earnings reports from other tech giants support this idea.

"We have a wonderful partnership with Nvidia," Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai said during his company's recentearnings call "We're excited for the GB200s, and we'll be one of the first to provide it at scale."

Meta, a big user of Nvidia GPUs, in itsearnings callspoke of stepping up its investment in AI infrastructure after already making it the company's biggest investment area this year. Finally, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which produces Nvidia's GPUs, reported double-digit gains in third-quarter revenue and spoke of high demand from customers.

"Insane" demand

"The demand is real, and I believe it's just the beginning of this demand," Taiwan Semiconductor chief executive officer C.C. Wei said during theearnings call He also referred to a comment made earlier by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who called demand for the new Blackwell chip "insane."

These bits and pieces of evidence from other companies in the industry suggest Nvidia will talk about ongoing strong demand for Blackwell and potentially its current architecture -- Hopper -- too. (Nvidia's earlier systems continue to sell because all Nvidia products work together seamlessly, so don't become obsolete. And companies eager to build out AI invest as soon as they can in what is available at the moment.)

Since Nvidia's begun its fourth quarter, the time when Blackwell is set to launch, the company might offer concrete details about how this is unfolding and speak about expectations for Blackwell revenue.

Could there be any trouble spots in the report? It will be important to listen for any comments on whether troubles facing Super Micro Computer, an equipment maker and customer of Nvidia, may impact sales or distribution of Blackwell systems in the coming months. And, separately, though high demand is fantastic, Nvidia must progress along the path to eventually serve all customers. Any information on that will be welcome.

That said, there are many reasons to be optimistic about Nvidia's upcoming report. Considering the company's earnings track record, comments from other heavyweights in the AI field, and the potential of Blackwell, we could be heading for yet another big moment for the stock and investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,068!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.