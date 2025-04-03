Here's What to Expect From JPMorgan Chase's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $687.3 billion , JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is one of the world’s largest financial services firms, providing a wide range of banking and investment solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company operates through multiple segments, including Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. JPM is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 11.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the New York-based company to report a profit of $4.59 per share , down marginally from $4.63 per share in the year-ago quarter . However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, JPM exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 19.4%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the global financial giant to report an EPS of $18.08, down marginally from $18.21 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 7.9% year-over-year to $19.51 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of JPMorgan have increased 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 8.9% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLF ) 20.4% return over the same period.

Shares of JPM rose over 1.9% on Jan. 15 due to the bank’s strong Q4 2024 earnings report , which exceeded both revenue and EPS estimates. The company posted a 58% year-over-year increase in EPS to $4.81, significantly outperforming analyst expectations, while managed revenue rose 10% to $43.7 billion. Strong growth in investment banking fees and a robust 25% rise in net income for the Asset & Wealth Management division reassured investors about the bank’s profitability.

Analysts' consensus view on JPMorgan’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," and nine suggest "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

As of writing, JPM is trading below the average analyst price target of $268.83.

