Here's What to Expect From Iron Mountain's Next Earnings Report

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) provides storage and information management solutions. Valued at a market cap of $24.7 billion, the company offers a broad range of solutions to address information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this specialty REIT to report an FFO of $1.05 per share, up 144.2% from $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, IRM’s FFO of $1.24 outpaced the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 11.7%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect IRM to report FFO of $4.45 per share, up by a strong 151.4% from $1.77 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its FFO is expected to grow 10.8% year over year to $4.93 in fiscal 2026.

IRM has outpaced the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% gain over the past 52 weeks, with its shares up 12.1% over the same time frame. However, it has lagged behind the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 13.2% rise over the same time period.

On Feb. 13, shares of IRM plummeted 7.3% after its Q4 earnings release, as its revenue came in 1.3% below consensus estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS declined 3.8% year-over-year to $0.50, adding to investor disappointment. Nonetheless, despite the miss, its revenue grew 11.3% from the year-ago quarter to a record $1.6 billion, supported by strength across each of its business segments. Additionally, its FFO improved 11.7% annually to $1.24 per share and surpassed Wall Street estimates by a similar margin, but failed to impress investors.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about IRM’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for IRM is $113.78, which indicates a 35.1% potential upside from the current levels.

