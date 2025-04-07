Stocks

Here's What to Expect from Halliburton's Next Earnings Report

April 07, 2025 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

With a market cap of $17.2 billion, Halliburton Company (HAL) is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. Founded in 1919, the Houston, Texas-based company operates through Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments.

HAL is expected to announce its first-quarter earnings before the markets open on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect HAL to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.60 per share, down 21.1% from $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while meeting or beating on three other occasions. Driven by solid revenue growth across its operating segments, the company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 in the previous quarter, successfully meeting the consensus estimate.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report a non-GAAP EPS of $2.61, down 12.7% from $2.99 in fiscal 2024. Looking further, its non-GAAP EPS is predicted to surge 13.4% year-over-year to $2.96 in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, HAL stock tanked 50.9%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.4% dip and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE18.8% decline over the same time frame.

HAL's stock prices closed down more than 12% on Apr. 3 after the price of WTI crude fell more than 7% to a four-year low. This fall is primarily attributable to the broader market sell-off observed across the markets after the U.S. President's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on virtually every major and minor economy across the globe. The stock further plunged 10.8% in the following trading session, as the tensions among the nations and the chances of a global economic slowdown further increased.

Nonetheless, analysts' consensus opinion on HAL stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy,” and eight "Holds." HAL's mean price of $35.06 implies a premium of 75.5% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

