Here's What to Expect from Halliburton's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $17.2 billion, Halliburton Company (HAL) is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors. Founded in 1919, the Houston, Texas-based company operates through Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments.
HAL is expected to announce its first-quarter earnings before the markets open on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect HAL to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.60 per share, down 21.1% from $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in one of the past four quarters while meeting or beating on three other occasions. Driven by solid revenue growth across its operating segments, the company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 in the previous quarter, successfully meeting the consensus estimate.
For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report a non-GAAP EPS of $2.61, down 12.7% from $2.99 in fiscal 2024. Looking further, its non-GAAP EPS is predicted to surge 13.4% year-over-year to $2.96 in fiscal 2026.
Over the past year, HAL stock tanked 50.9%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.4% dip and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 18.8% decline over the same time frame.
HAL's stock prices closed down more than 12% on Apr. 3 after the price of WTI crude fell more than 7% to a four-year low. This fall is primarily attributable to the broader market sell-off observed across the markets after the U.S. President's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on virtually every major and minor economy across the globe. The stock further plunged 10.8% in the following trading session, as the tensions among the nations and the chances of a global economic slowdown further increased.
Nonetheless, analysts' consensus opinion on HAL stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy,” and eight "Holds." HAL's mean price of $35.06 implies a premium of 75.5% from its prevailing price level.
