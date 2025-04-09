Here's What to Expect From Ford Motor's Next Earnings Report

Ford Motor Company (F), headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Valued at $36.6 billion by market cap, the company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance. The auto giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect F to report a loss of $0.02 per share on a diluted basis, down 104.1% from a profit of $0.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect F to report EPS of $1.34, down 27.2% from $1.84 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year to $1.53 in fiscal 2026.

F stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 4.2% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 35.2% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY)2.3% dip over the same time frame.

Ford's underperformance can be attributed to the threat of 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. This could significantly impact the company's financials as it has 17% of its North American production in these countries. The global impact of U.S. tariffs and potential retaliatory tariffs from other countries could further harm the auto industry overall.

On Feb. 5, F reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 7% in the following trading session. Its revenue was $48.2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $45.7 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.39 exceeded analyst estimates of $0.32.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on F stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 14 give a “Hold,” one suggests a “Moderate Sell, and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” F’s average analyst price target is $9.73, indicating a potential upside of 12% from the current levels.

