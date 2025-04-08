Here's What to Expect From Enphase Energy's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $7.4 billion , Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH ) is a global energy technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its offerings include semiconductor-based microinverters, integrated solar-plus-storage solutions, energy management software, EV charging, and related services, all built on its IQ platform to optimize energy generation, storage, consumption, and control.

The Fremont, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ENPH to report a profit of $0.37 per share , a significant 716.7% improvement from a loss of $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in one of the past four quarters while missing on three other occasions. In Q4 2024, ENPH beat the consensus EPS estimate by a 32.6% margin.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the solar technology company to report EPS of $2.05, a growth of nearly 103% from $1.01 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Enphase Energy have dropped 50.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 2.7% decline and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 11.1% dip over the same period.

Despite beating Q4 2024 estimates with adjusted EPS of $0.94 and revenue of $382.7 million on Feb. 4, Enphase shares fell 1.5% the next day. Investors were also cautious about the Q1 2025 revenue guidance of $340 million—$380 million, which, while above the consensus, still indicated a sharp year-over-year decline. European revenue dropped 25% year-over-year, and IQ Battery shipments declined to 152.4 MWh from 172.9 MWh in Q3, raising concerns about international demand and storage growth.

Analysts' consensus view on Enphase Energy stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend a "Strong Buy," 18 give a "Hold" rating, two "Moderate Buys," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, ENPH is trading below the average analyst price target of $81.60.

