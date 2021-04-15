Here's What Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp.'s (NYSE:EQD) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

If you want to know who really controls Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Equity Distribution Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$518m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Equity Distribution Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Equity Distribution Acquisition?

NYSE:EQD Ownership Breakdown April 15th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Equity Distribution Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Equity Distribution Acquisition's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:EQD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Equity Distribution Acquisition. The company's largest shareholder is Samuel Zell, with ownership of 20%. Millennium Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 3.6% of common stock, and Linden Advisors LP holds about 2.3% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 25 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Equity Distribution Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp.. Insiders own US$104m worth of shares in the US$518m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 44% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Equity Distribution Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Equity Distribution Acquisition that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

