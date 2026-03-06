Here's What to Do if XRP Drops to $0.50 in 2026

Key Points

It's plausible that XRP's price could fall to $0.50 someday and perhaps even soon.

Crypto market dysfunction and economic or geopolitical problems are the biggest near-term risks.

If it's still executing on its roadmap and getting traction, there won't be much to worry about.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down by a brutal 50% during the past six months, and it's currently priced at about $1.40, a far cry from its 52-week high of $3.65 about eight months ago. So what happens if the bleeding gets even worse, and the coin slides to $0.50?

On its face, that proposition sounds way too extreme to actually occur, at least until you recall that XRP has already fallen by roughly that same magnitude in just eight months. Let's take a look at what would probably need to happen for another sharp downturn to happen and game out what the best move would be in response.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A lot would need to be going quite badly

Like all cryptocurrencies, the price of XRP is highly sensitive to the macroeconomic environment.

So the first thing we can conclude about what would need to happen for its price to decline to reach $0.50 is that the macro picture would almost certainly need to look much worse than today. Anything that pressures investors to seek safer investments rather than riskier ones, especially in an urgent fashion, would likely cause XRP's price to fall -- and perhaps significantly. The announcement of imminent economic problems caused by the escalation or expansion of armed conflict would also cause investors to flee crypto assets like XRP.

A series of major blunders from XRP's issuer, Ripple, might force the price down as well. Of particular concern is the network's roadmap for building out new features; if a competitor comes along with a better suite of services and capabilities for the financial institutions that XRP seeks to woo, it will be a major headwind for its price.

Now, let's move on to the question of what to do about the scenarios above.

Whether to buy a deeper dip, if it happens

Don't buy XRP if it seems as though money has been made obsolete. Of course, that isn't likely to happen, which is why XRP priced at $0.50 is quite likely to be a juicy opportunity for those who can generally tolerate the risks of crypto investing.

Today, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) hosts roughly $461 million in distributable, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), meaning bonds, commodities, and other holdings that are tracked and traded on its blockchain. That sum has increased dramatically in 2026 so far, and, as long as more assets are flocking to the chain, it's a sign that there will be more demand for XRP in the future, as it's needed to pay the transaction costs associated with managing tokenized assets on its network. Importantly, the coin's price typically doesn't react to the influx of tokenized assets immediately, so it's very conceivable that capital could be pouring in even as the price is falling.

Therefore, if the metrics related to its on-chain ecosystem and its capital base are still improving rapidly, it would be a screaming buy at $0.50. On the other hand, if capital is flowing out at a quick pace, or if Ripple can't seem to find major financial institutions to use the ledger, it will be better to hold off until there's evidence of traction.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.