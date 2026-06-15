Here's What to Do if Ethereum Drops Below $1,000

Key Points

Ethereum probably won't drop to $1,000.

If it does, it'll likely be at least partially due to its mediocre tokenomics for holders.

But even that would be a fixable problem in the long run.

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Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may be down 66% from its August 2025 peak near $4,950, but it's still the second-largest cryptocurrency. Nonetheless, the crypto market is in a state of extreme fear at the moment. And so, a chorus of holders is bracing for the next big round number down, which is $1,000.

That price level gets discussed from a place of deep pessimism about the chain's future, as it implies a 40% decline from here after months of punishing price action. But what should investors do if it actually happens?

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Is this a sign of panic or a real possibility?

In Ethereum's history, 40% drawdowns are common; the coin has suffered eight declines of 50% or more since 2018. The trouble is, the core investment thesis for buying the coin is becoming harder to maintain over time.

In particular, the tokenomics element of the thesis is looking pretty weak these days.

Part of the coin's promise to investors was that introducing a fee-burn mechanism would make Ether "ultrasound money" that'd grow in value over time as users needed to spend it to perform activities on its network. The force of that mechanism, however, has been badly degraded over time, as the chain has increased its throughput capacity to reduce transaction costs for users; its gas fees are down by 96% over the last five years.

Furthermore, since the Dencun upgrade pushed a lot of that on-chain activity onto Layer 2 (L2) networks, where traffic doesn't burn any Ether, mainnet burns have collapsed, and supply has grown since 2022, leaving the coin in a mildly inflationary state at about 0.2% per year. As a result of that dynamic, it's now hard to believe that an influx of new activity onto the Ethereum mainnet, such as from transactions related to managing tokenized assets, or AI agents making payments, or new decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, will accomplish much of anything at all for holders.

More holders are likely to wake up to the reality that the network's utilization can (and probably will) scale up tremendously from here, with them getting hardly anything in the way of additional returns. Once that happens, the coin's price falling to $1,000 is no longer a fantasy.

The rational play is counterintuitive

Despite the above, Ethereum probably isn't going to die or be unseated as a major cryptocurrency, even if its price plummets to $1,000. Plus, its poor tokenomics could be improved in time.

Therefore, if it drops to $1,000, the rational move is a small buy. If you know investor psychology, you can probably see that with Ethereum at $1,000, people will be clamoring that it'd soon be at $100, which will almost certainly never happen.

Every state of extreme fear has eventually given way to a recovery, and the chain's many warts haven't prevented that in the past.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.