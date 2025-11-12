Here’s What ChatGPT Thinks About the Future of the US Dollar — Do Experts Agree?

The U.S. dollar has had a rough go of it in 2025, falling by about 11% during the first half of the year alone. That was its worst performance for the period in more than five decades, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The dollar has since been on a steadier path, though the U.S. Dollar Index was still down more than 8% for the year as of Nov. 12. The dollar has faced pressure on multiple fronts this year, from tariff fallout to international concerns that U.S. currency is no longer a safe haven.

What does the future hold for the dollar in 2026 and beyond? GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT, and here’s what it had to say.

Pros and Cons

In its analysis, ChatGPT offered reasons to be both optimistic and pessimistic about the dollar.

Among the factors supporting the dollar are a “relatively robust” U.S. economy. The dollar also “occupies a dominant role” in global trade and finance, and it remains a popular reserve currency.

On the downside, many analysts believe the dollar is overvalued and is set to decline further as U.S. debt gets bigger and other countries explore alternative currencies.

Where Is the Dollar Headed?

While ChatGPT leaves open the possibility that the U.S. dollar will recover in the future, it clearly leans in the other direction.

Here are some of its predictions:

Over the next three to five years, the dollar is “likely to decline moderately” in value relative to other major currencies — perhaps in the rate of 1% to 2% per annum on average, assuming no major shocks.

The dollar is unlikely to collapse or lose its status as a global anchor currency in the near term because it has “strong institutional, structural and investor-base support.”

There might be periods when the dollar rallies or “holds steadier than expected” — especially during global volatility or U.S. economic outperformance.

As for the longer term (10-plus years), if fiscal and balance-sheet pressures mount and “global financial architecture evolves” (e.g., more digital currencies and more cross-border alternatives), the dollar’s dominance may gradually erode. But that’s a “slower process, not an immediate switch.”

What the Experts Say

It’s hard to find a consensus among financial and economic experts concerning the future of the dollar because so many unforeseen factors can come into play. But many tend to agree with ChatGPT that the dollar will weaken further in the months to come.

In an August report, Morgan Stanley predicted that the dollar will keep declining and “possibly” see another 10% in losses by the end of 2026.

“We’re likely at the intermission rather than the finale,” said David Adams, head of G10 FX Strategy at Morgan Stanley. “The second act for the dollar’s weakening should come over the next 12 months, as U.S. interest rates and growth converge with those of the rest of the world.”

Mary Park Durham, research analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, offered a slightly more upbeat take.

“Despite the potential for further weakness, the dollar’s reserve currency status remains intact due to its trustworthiness and the lack of a viable alternative, among other reasons,” Durham wrote in a report. “Also, the dollar continues to be the most-used and trusted currency for global transactions. However, this does not rule out the possibility of a prolonged dollar decline, similar to the 2002-2008 period, given its high starting value.”

