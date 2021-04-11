Here's What Centennial Resource Development, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$1.1b, Centennial Resource Development is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Centennial Resource Development.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centennial Resource Development?

NasdaqCM:CDEV Ownership Breakdown April 11th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Centennial Resource Development already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Centennial Resource Development's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:CDEV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 11th 2021

Centennial Resource Development is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Riverstone Holdings LLC, with ownership of 33%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.8% and 3.7% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Sean Smith is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Centennial Resource Development

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$56m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 33% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 33% stake in Centennial Resource Development. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Centennial Resource Development better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Centennial Resource Development .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

