Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Winter 2025

With the exception of an early Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment on Oct. 31 to compensate for a November weekend schedule, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has made all Social Security payments for the tenth month of the year.

Discover Next: 6 Best Side Hustles for Seniors To Offset Social Security Cuts

Trending Now: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

That leaves just two checks for the remainder of 2025, one in the last month of fall and the other in the first month of winter, before recipients get a raise in the new year. Below is a look at what Social Security beneficiaries should expect this winter.

Also here is a major change that happened to Social Security.

The Average Payment Has Crawled Higher Each Season

According to SSA data from August, the average Social Security monthly payment for retired workers was $2,008.31 heading into the fall. The average among all beneficiaries is 1,864.87.

The following breakdown of SSA historical data shows only slight increases in average benefits for retired workers compared to the preceding seasons in 2025.

January: $1,978.77, per SSA

$1,978.77, per SSA March: 1,997.13, per SSA

1,997.13, per SSA June: $2,005.05, per SSA

For You: Who Would Benefit the Most From Trump’s Social Security Tax Plan?

December’s Average Check Should Be $39.38 Higher Than January’s

In 2025, the average seasonal increase has been roughly 0.49%. Presuming that trend continues, the average retired worker should expect their current $2,008.31 check to jump to $2,018.15 in the winter of 2025. That means the average retiree’s final check of the year should be roughly $39.38 more than the first one they received in January.

However, retirees will get a more substantial raise in the first month of 2026 than the increase they’re likely to enjoy in December.

A Modest COLA Is Coming in 2026

On Oct. 24, the SSA announced its annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 will be 2.8%. That’s better than the 2.5% raise that beneficiaries received in 2025, but less than the average COLA over the last decade, which was 3.1%.

If December’s average payment to retired workers is $2,018.15, as historical averages suggest, then the average post-COLA payment in January 2026 will be $2,074.66.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the Average Social Security Payment Will Be in Winter 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.