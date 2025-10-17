Here's the Truth About Working While on Social Security

Key Points

You're allowed to work while collecting benefits from Social Security.

Depending on your age, you may have benefits withheld if you earn too much.

Working while on Social Security could also lead to larger benefits later on.

A lot of people start collecting Social Security specifically because they've stopped working, or when they're ready to stop. But you should know that if you wish to work while collecting Social Security, that option exists.

However, there are rules you should know in the context of working while on Social Security. Here's a rundown.

Working while on Social Security has its advantages

You may find that your Social Security benefits aren't enough to cover your retirement expenses in full. If you don't have an IRA or 401(k) to supplement with, then you may be inclined to work in some capacity to make up the difference.

Once you reach full retirement age, which is 67 for people born in 1960 or later, you don't have to worry about having Social Security benefits withheld for working, regardless of what you earn. But if you're collecting Social Security before having reached full retirement age, you'll be subject to an earnings test whose limits change annually.

This year, for example, you can earn up to $23,400 without having any Social Security withheld if you're under full retirement age. Beyond that point, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of income.

The earnings-test limit is much higher if you're reaching full retirement age at some point in 2025. In that case, it's $62,160. And beyond that point, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $3 of income.

If you're under full retirement age but also earn less than the earnings-test limit, you can enjoy a nice supplement to your income without any negative impact. And even if you have benefits withheld for exceeding the earnings-test limit, you'll get that money back eventually.

Once you reach full retirement age, your monthly benefits will be recalculated and boosted to make up for withheld Social Security earlier on. That could be a good thing, because if you get used to living on less and your monthly benefits go up substantially, it could feel like a bonus of sorts.

You may get larger monthly benefits for another reason

In addition to putting more money in your pocket, working while on Social Security could set you up for larger benefits down the line. The formula used to calculate your benefits accounts for your 35 highest-paid years of earnings while adjusting earlier wages for inflation.

If you earn a lot while collecting Social Security, you might replace a year of lower income with a higher income. That could, in turn, lead to larger benefit payments.

Let's say you worked for 35 years, but for three of those years, you only worked part-time and earned very little. If you work part-time while on Social Security and bring in $22,000 over the course of the year, you'll be below the earnings-test limit.

But $22,000 may also be a lot more than what you earned during one of your years of part-time work, even with those earlier wages adjusted for inflation. So you may find that working leads to a more generous monthly payday for life once the Social Security Administration is able to factor your most recent wages into your benefit formula.

Know the rules

You may have heard that working while on Social Security is not a good idea because of the earnings-test limit. Or, you may be under the impression that if you're getting monthly benefits, you're barred from working, period.

It's important to understand the rules of working while collecting Social Security so you're able to supplement your income as you please. And you may find that holding down a job while receiving benefits gives you more money not just from those wages, but in the form of larger monthly Social Security checks later on.

