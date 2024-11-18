Here's the Top Micro-Cap Stock on My Radar Now

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) isn't exactly the most widely followed social media stock, but far too many investors are ignoring this business. Not only is Nextdoor on the cusp of turning profitable, but it also has a stellar balance sheet and massive growth potential. If its founder-CEO can continue to move the business in the right direction, this sub-$1 billion stock could be a big winner.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 13, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 14, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nextdoor right now?

Before you buy stock in Nextdoor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nextdoor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $870,068!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Matt Frankel has positions in Nextdoor. The Motley Fool recommends Nextdoor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.