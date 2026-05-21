Here's the Tax Increase That Would Be Necessary to Avoid Social Security Benefit Cuts in Less Than a Decade

Key Points

Social Security payroll taxes are currently 12.4%, split between employee and employer.

An increase of 4.27 percentage points would be necessary to avoid future benefit cuts.

The government hasn't made any decisions yet about how it will handle the program's impending insolvency.

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It's one of the biggest financial worries plaguing workers and retirees today: What happens to Social Security benefits once their trust funds are depleted? While projections now indicate that this could happen as soon as 2032, the government still has no plan to avoid benefit cuts of roughly 28%.

This isn't because people are out of ideas. It's because the ideas we have are likely to be very unpopular. Many involve raising taxes, either on beneficiaries and workers, and that could have far-reaching implications for everyone.

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How much would payroll taxes need to increase to avoid Social Security benefit cuts?

Social Security payroll taxes provided nearly $1.3 trillion in revenue to the program in 2024 -- by far the program's largest source of income. This 12.4% tax is currently split equally between employees and employers, though self-employed individuals pay the full 12.4% themselves.

Increasing this tax is one possible way to avoid or minimize future Social Security benefit cuts, but it would make life more difficult for millions of American workers, especially those already struggling to make ends meet. Higher Social Security taxes would reduce take-home pay without providing any immediate benefit, making it even more difficult for workers to save for retirement on their own.

The Social Security Trustees Report, released in June 2025, estimated that to avoid benefit cuts entirely, the payroll tax rate would need to increase by 4.27 percentage points to 16.67%. Employees would only shoulder about half this increase themselves -- about 2.14 percentage points. But that's still enough to make a noticeable difference to workers.

If you earn $60,000 per year, under current law, 6.2% of that -- $3,720 -- comes out of your paycheck and goes straight to the government for Social Security payroll taxes before the money ever makes it to your bank account. That number would jump to about $5,000 per year if the proposed Social Security payroll tax increase were enacted.

It's just one of many possibilities

While a sharp increase like that is alarming to think about, it's not a guarantee. There are other possible ways to address Social Security's insolvency, and the government may rely upon a combination of strategies.

One popular proposal is to raise or eliminate the wage ceiling for Social Security payroll taxes. Currently, this is $184,500. Increasing this limit would force the wealthy to pay more into the program without affecting low- and middle-class Americans.

The government may also decide to slightly reduce Social Security benefits or increase benefit taxes on seniors. We just don't know yet.

Once the agency announces a plan for how the program will change, it will be time for everyone to revisit their retirement plans and make adjustments. Until then, do your best to save for retirement on your own so you're less dependent on your benefits.

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