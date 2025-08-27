Here’s the Scoop on Fixing Your Melting Budget — and More Money Solutions From Our Experts

GOBankingRates recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Money Experts. This year, we spotlight expert answers to the biggest questions Americans are asking about their finances.

In this roundup, we pulled some of the experts’ answers on saving money — including the scoop from Kumiko Love on how an ice cream cone turned her into a budgeting expert. See advice from her and other experts.

How Ice Cream Inspired the Fix for Your Budget

Kumiko Love, founder of The Budget Mom, said she got a different kind of brain freeze when she bought ice cream with a credit card.

“I financed a $1.09 ice cream cone. That moment hit me like a wall,” she said. “The fear, the shame, the constant stress of never knowing what was actually going on with my money — it all came crashing down. That was the moment I knew things had to change. Not later. Not when things felt easier. Right then. It wasn’t just about the money. It was about finally creating stability — for me, and for him.”

How To Squeeze an Emergency Fund Into Your Finances

Bola Sokunbi, the founder of Clever Girl Finance, has a plan for fitting in an emergency fund into your budget.

“Start by putting a small buffer — $1,000 to $1,500 — in savings to cover small emergencies, while contributing a small amount of your income to retirement savings — for example, 5% of your income or at least enough to get any employer match,” she said. “Then shift some focus to paying down high-interest debt. After that, you can add to your emergency fund gradually while still contributing to long-term goals like retirement. It’s OK to rotate your focus — it’s all progress.”

Redefining Frugality: Gen Z’s ‘Rebellion Against Excess’

Brian Jung, an expert in personal finance and cryptocurrency, said Gen Zers are finding success in minimalist living.

“Gen Z doesn’t just want to make money; they want financial peace,” said Jung, who has more than 2.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. “They’d rather own less and live more. Minimalism is a rebellion against excess, and frugality is the new flex.”

Are You Saving Money in the Wrong Order?

It can be overwhelming to figure out how to prioritize your savings goals. But Barbara Huson, bestselling author and founder of The Wealth Connection, wants you to use the same three jars she gave her kids.

“They learned to budget, to save for what mattered, and to give generously in areas they cared about — which they never would’ve done on their own, but it made them feel so good when they did,” she said. “That’s the same approach I recommend for adults. When you’re saving for multiple goals, the biggest mistake is overthinking or trying to pick the ‘perfect’ order.”

How To Avoid Fumbling a Windfall

Former NFL player Brandon Copeland, the founder of Copeland Media and Athletes.org and the author of “Your Money Playbook,” has used his experience in the big-money business of pro football to help educate people on their finances.

“Most things in life take practice, and unfortunately when it comes to money, many of us never had the chance to learn or practice those skills,” he said. “We just start earning it. So, it’s not absurd to think, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be perfect at this.'”

