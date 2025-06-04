Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the South

If you wanted to take home $100,000 in the U.S. Southern region, you’d need to make at least $130,000 annually. In five states, however, annual earnings need to be at least $140,000 for a six-figure take-home pay.

For this piece, GOBankingRates drew from a recent in-house study analyzing the income necessary to bring home a $100,000 salary in every state and isolated the Southern states. Keep reading to discover the salary needed to take home $100,000 in the South.

Alabama

Salary needed for $100K: $139,188

$139,188 Tax burden: 28.2%

Arkansas

Salary needed for $100K: $139,054

$139,054 Tax burden: 28.1%

Delaware

Salary needed for $100K: $142,135

$142,135 Tax burden: 29.7%

Florida

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Georgia

Salary needed for $100K: $141,187

$141,187 Tax burden: 29.2%

Kentucky

Salary needed for $100K: $138,944

$138,944 Tax burden: 28.0%

Louisiana

Salary needed for $100K: $136,927

$136,927 Tax burden: 27.0%

Maryland

Salary needed for $100K: $146,521

$146,521 Tax burden: 31.8%

Mississippi

Salary needed for $100K: $139,321

$139,321 Tax burden: 28.2%

North Carolina

Salary needed for $100K: $139,333

$139,333 Tax burden: 28.2%

Oklahoma

Salary needed for $100K: $139,830

$139,830 Tax burden: 28.5%

South Carolina

Salary needed for $100K: $141,429

$141,429 Tax burden: 29.3%

Tennessee

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Texas

Salary needed for $100K: $130,999

$130,999 Tax burden: 23.7%

Virginia

Salary needed for $100K: $141,801

$141,801 Tax burden: 29.5%

West Virginia

Salary needed for $100K: $139,656

$139,656 Tax burden: 28.4%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the South

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.