Personal Finance

Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the South

June 04, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

If you wanted to take home $100,000 in the U.S. Southern region, you’d need to make at least $130,000 annually. In five states, however, annual earnings need to be at least $140,000 for a six-figure take-home pay.

Discover More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
View Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

For this piece, GOBankingRates drew from a recent in-house study analyzing the income necessary to bring home a $100,000 salary in every state and isolated the Southern states. Keep reading to discover the salary needed to take home $100,000 in the South.

Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

Alabama

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,188
  • Tax burden: 28.2%

Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Fort Smith is the second-largest city in Arkansas and one of the two county seats of Sebastian County.

Arkansas

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,054
  • Tax burden: 28.1%

See More: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

A farmhouse on a working farm in New Castle County Delaware, USA.

Delaware

  • Salary needed for $100K: $142,135
  • Tax burden: 29.7%
West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

Florida

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%
Panoramic view of town square in Dallas, Georgia, after sunset.

Georgia

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,187
  • Tax burden: 29.2%

Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Fountain Square in downtown Bowling Green.

Kentucky

  • Salary needed for $100K: $138,944
  • Tax burden: 28.0%
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • Salary needed for $100K: $136,927
  • Tax burden: 27.0%
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Salary needed for $100K: $146,521
  • Tax burden: 31.8%

Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Biloxi, Mississippi, USA - April 6, 2012: Nighttime view of the Biloxi strip including the Hard Rock and Beau Rivage casinos.

Mississippi

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,321
  • Tax burden: 28.2%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

North Carolina

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,333
  • Tax burden: 28.2%
Muskogee is a town in and the county seat of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, United States.

Oklahoma

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,830
  • Tax burden: 28.5%

Read Next: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Spartanburg is the most populous city in and the seat of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, United States.

South Carolina

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,429
  • Tax burden: 29.3%
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Texas

  • Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
  • Tax burden: 23.7%

View More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Virginia

  • Salary needed for $100K: $141,801
  • Tax burden: 29.5%
West Virginia

West Virginia

  • Salary needed for $100K: $139,656
  • Tax burden: 28.4%

Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the South

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.