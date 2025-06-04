Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the South

If you wanted to take home $100,000 in the U.S. Southern region, you’d need to make at least $130,000 annually. In five states, however, annual earnings need to be at least $140,000 for a six-figure take-home pay.
Discover More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
View Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
For this piece, GOBankingRates drew from a recent in-house study analyzing the income necessary to bring home a $100,000 salary in every state and isolated the Southern states. Keep reading to discover the salary needed to take home $100,000 in the South.
Alabama
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,188
- Tax burden: 28.2%
Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s
Check Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Arkansas
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,054
- Tax burden: 28.1%
See More: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
Delaware
- Salary needed for $100K: $142,135
- Tax burden: 29.7%
Florida
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Georgia
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,187
- Tax burden: 29.2%
Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
Kentucky
- Salary needed for $100K: $138,944
- Tax burden: 28.0%
Louisiana
- Salary needed for $100K: $136,927
- Tax burden: 27.0%
Maryland
- Salary needed for $100K: $146,521
- Tax burden: 31.8%
Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Mississippi
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,321
- Tax burden: 28.2%
North Carolina
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,333
- Tax burden: 28.2%
Oklahoma
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,830
- Tax burden: 28.5%
Read Next: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
South Carolina
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,429
- Tax burden: 29.3%
Tennessee
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
Texas
- Salary needed for $100K: $130,999
- Tax burden: 23.7%
View More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
Virginia
- Salary needed for $100K: $141,801
- Tax burden: 29.5%
West Virginia
- Salary needed for $100K: $139,656
- Tax burden: 28.4%
Methodology: To generate the income for what it takes to bring home a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a person who was filing their taxes as a single person and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 12, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- I'm a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home
- Surprising Items People Are Stocking Up On Before Tariff Pains Hit: Is It Smart?
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Take Home $100K in the South
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.