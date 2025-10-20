Personal Finance

Here’s the Salary Needed To Be Middle Class vs. the Salary Needed for the American Dream in Every State

October 20, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Travis Woods for GOBankingRates

With rising cost of living, inflation and tariff costs (along with struggling employment levels), is the middle class still capable of attaining the American dream?

To answer such a question, GOBankingRates united two separate studies — one that determined the middle-class income range in each state and one that determined the cost of the American dream on a state-by-state basis — into a single analysis.

The American dream was defined as a married couple with a home and an annual mortgage with a 20% down payment, two children, a car and a pet. Associated costs included utility bills, education, healthcare expenses and the price of child care. All annual costs were then doubled, creating a viable estimate of what a comfortable American dream could cost in each of the 50 states.

Compared against those dream figures for each state were the income ranges for a family of four (two parents, two children). By comparing the data, GOBankingRates discovered that the American dream technically is still attainable by the middle class in every state in the country, but with some caveats. Specifically, in nearly every state, GOBankingRates found that only those on the upper end of the middle-class income range could afford the true costs of the American dream.

The bottom line: The good life is still a possibility in America, but it comes at an ever-increasing cost.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $65,800 to $197,400
  • True cost of the American Dream: $111,534

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $85,767 to $257,300
  • True cost of the American Dream: $195,120

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $71,989 to $215,966
  • True cost of the American Dream: $156,394
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $60,187 to $180,560
  • True cost of the American Dream: $111,758
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $85,429 to $256,288
  • True cost of the American Dream: $209,767
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $92,507 to $277,520
  • True cost of the American Dream: $180,766
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $102,061 to $306,182
  • True cost of the American Dream: $180,799

Wilmington, in the state of Delaware, and is located at the confluence of the Christina river and brandywine creek.

Delaware

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $84,066 to $252,198
  • True cost of the American Dream: $153,910
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $68,709 to $206,126
  • True cost of the American Dream: $143,700
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $73,824 to $221,472
  • True cost of the American Dream: $134,993
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $89,619 to $268,856
  • True cost of the American Dream: $238,680
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $70,162 to $210,486
  • True cost of the American Dream: $135,607

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $85,427 to $256,280
  • True cost of the American Dream: $143,153
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

Indiana

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $71,703 to $215,110
  • True cost of the American Dream: $133,155
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $78,540 to $235,620
  • True cost of the American Dream: $118,611
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $75,279 to $225,838
  • True cost of the American Dream: $115,895
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,283 to $201,848
  • True cost of the American Dream: $116,613

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $65,425 to $196,274
  • True cost of the American Dream: $113,783
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $78,710 to $236,130
  • True cost of the American Dream: $151,734
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $102,745 to $308,234
  • True cost of the American Dream: $168,005
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $110,637 to $331,910
  • True cost of the American Dream: $217,722
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $78,029 to $234,086
  • True cost of the American Dream: $122,509

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $95,999 to $287,996
  • True cost of the American Dream: $173,697
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $57,139 to $171,416
  • True cost of the American Dream: $104,948
East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $72,819 to $218,458
  • True cost of the American Dream: $129,476
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $72,051 to $216,154
  • True cost of the American Dream: $149,164
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $78,775 to $236,324
  • True cost of the American Dream: $137,818

World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,121 to $201,362
  • True cost of the American Dream: $161,922
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $101,720 to $305,160
  • True cost of the American Dream: $170,862
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $106,851 to $320,552
  • True cost of the American Dream: $182,445
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $58,531 to $175,592
  • True cost of the American Dream: $135,259
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $89,073 to $267,218
  • True cost of the American Dream: $170,669

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $72,922 to $218,766
  • True cost of the American Dream: $130,518
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $86,607 to $259,822
  • True cost of the American Dream: $132,340
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $76,395 to $229,186
  • True cost of the American Dream: $145,533
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $62,625 to $187,874
  • True cost of the American Dream: $127,100
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $82,018 to $246,054
  • True cost of the American Dream: $174,662

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $83,783 to $251,348
  • True cost of the American Dream: $138,994
Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $90,283 to $270,848
  • True cost of the American Dream: $169,838
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $68,361 to $205,084
  • True cost of the American Dream: $132,681
Shot of Sioux Falls, South Dakota at sunrise with colors reflected on the water against lit up buildings

South Dakota

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $74,122 to $222,366
  • True cost of the American Dream: $121,181
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $68,490 to $205,470
  • True cost of the American Dream: $127,028

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $72,189 to $216,568
  • True cost of the American Dream: $129,026
Downtown salt lake city skyline against huge mountain range in the distance cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $78,445 to $235,334
  • True cost of the American Dream: $149,873
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $87,769 to $263,308
  • True cost of the American Dream: $175,818
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $92,778 to $278,334
  • True cost of the American Dream: $147,055

Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $92,875 to $278,626
  • True cost of the American Dream: $188,264
West Virginia

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $62,931 to $188,792
  • True cost of the American Dream: $117,788
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $82,099 to $246,296
  • True cost of the American Dream: $154,655
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $76,558 to $229,674
  • True cost of the American Dream: $128,406

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey 5-year data. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.6666667 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 2, 2025. … The American dream for this study is defined as a married couple who own a home and a car, have two children and a pet. The data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve, ASPCA’s Annual Pet Costs, the Economic Policy Institute’s Childcare Costs by State. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data is up to date as of April 17, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here's the Salary Needed To Be Middle Class vs. the Salary Needed for the American Dream in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

