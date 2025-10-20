Here’s the Salary Needed To Be Middle Class vs. the Salary Needed for the American Dream in Every State

With rising cost of living, inflation and tariff costs (along with struggling employment levels), is the middle class still capable of attaining the American dream?

To answer such a question, GOBankingRates united two separate studies — one that determined the middle-class income range in each state and one that determined the cost of the American dream on a state-by-state basis — into a single analysis.

The American dream was defined as a married couple with a home and an annual mortgage with a 20% down payment, two children, a car and a pet. Associated costs included utility bills, education, healthcare expenses and the price of child care. All annual costs were then doubled, creating a viable estimate of what a comfortable American dream could cost in each of the 50 states.

Compared against those dream figures for each state were the income ranges for a family of four (two parents, two children). By comparing the data, GOBankingRates discovered that the American dream technically is still attainable by the middle class in every state in the country, but with some caveats. Specifically, in nearly every state, GOBankingRates found that only those on the upper end of the middle-class income range could afford the true costs of the American dream.

The bottom line: The good life is still a possibility in America, but it comes at an ever-increasing cost.

Alabama

4-person family middle-class income range : $65,800 to $197,400

: $65,800 to $197,400 True cost of the American Dream: $111,534

Alaska

4-person family middle-class income range : $85,767 to $257,300

: $85,767 to $257,300 True cost of the American Dream: $195,120

Arizona

4-person family middle-class income range : $71,989 to $215,966

: $71,989 to $215,966 True cost of the American Dream: $156,394

Arkansas

4-person family middle-class income range : $60,187 to $180,560

: $60,187 to $180,560 True cost of the American Dream: $111,758

California

4-person family middle-class income range : $85,429 to $256,288

: $85,429 to $256,288 True cost of the American Dream: $209,767

Colorado

4-person family middle-class income range : $92,507 to $277,520

: $92,507 to $277,520 True cost of the American Dream: $180,766

Connecticut

4-person family middle-class income range : $102,061 to $306,182

: $102,061 to $306,182 True cost of the American Dream: $180,799

Delaware

4-person family middle-class income range : $84,066 to $252,198

: $84,066 to $252,198 True cost of the American Dream: $153,910

Florida

4-person family middle-class income range : $68,709 to $206,126

: $68,709 to $206,126 True cost of the American Dream: $143,700

Georgia

4-person family middle-class income range : $73,824 to $221,472

: $73,824 to $221,472 True cost of the American Dream: $134,993

Hawaii

4-person family middle-class income range : $89,619 to $268,856

: $89,619 to $268,856 True cost of the American Dream: $238,680

Idaho

4-person family middle-class income range : $70,162 to $210,486

: $70,162 to $210,486 True cost of the American Dream: $135,607

Illinois

4-person family middle-class income range : $85,427 to $256,280

: $85,427 to $256,280 True cost of the American Dream: $143,153

Indiana

4-person family middle-class income range : $71,703 to $215,110

: $71,703 to $215,110 True cost of the American Dream: $133,155

Iowa

4-person family middle-class income range : $78,540 to $235,620

: $78,540 to $235,620 True cost of the American Dream: $118,611

Kansas

4-person family middle-class income range : $75,279 to $225,838

: $75,279 to $225,838 True cost of the American Dream: $115,895

Kentucky

4-person family middle-class income range : $67,283 to $201,848

: $67,283 to $201,848 True cost of the American Dream: $116,613

Louisiana

4-person family middle-class income range : $65,425 to $196,274

: $65,425 to $196,274 True cost of the American Dream: $113,783

Maine

4-person family middle-class income range : $78,710 to $236,130

: $78,710 to $236,130 True cost of the American Dream: $151,734

Maryland

4-person family middle-class income range : $102,745 to $308,234

: $102,745 to $308,234 True cost of the American Dream: $168,005

Massachusetts

4-person family middle-class income range : $110,637 to $331,910

: $110,637 to $331,910 True cost of the American Dream: $217,722

Michigan

4-person family middle-class income range : $78,029 to $234,086

: $78,029 to $234,086 True cost of the American Dream: $122,509

Minnesota

4-person family middle-class income range : $95,999 to $287,996

: $95,999 to $287,996 True cost of the American Dream: $173,697

Mississippi

4-person family middle-class income range : $57,139 to $171,416

: $57,139 to $171,416 True cost of the American Dream: $104,948

Missouri

4-person family middle-class income range : $72,819 to $218,458

: $72,819 to $218,458 True cost of the American Dream: $129,476

Montana

4-person family middle-class income range : $72,051 to $216,154

: $72,051 to $216,154 True cost of the American Dream: $149,164

Nebraska

4-person family middle-class income range : $78,775 to $236,324

: $78,775 to $236,324 True cost of the American Dream: $137,818

Nevada

4-person family middle-class income range : $67,121 to $201,362

: $67,121 to $201,362 True cost of the American Dream: $161,922

New Hampshire

4-person family middle-class income range : $101,720 to $305,160

: $101,720 to $305,160 True cost of the American Dream: $170,862

New Jersey

4-person family middle-class income range : $106,851 to $320,552

: $106,851 to $320,552 True cost of the American Dream: $182,445

New Mexico

4-person family middle-class income range : $58,531 to $175,592

: $58,531 to $175,592 True cost of the American Dream: $135,259

New York

4-person family middle-class income range : $89,073 to $267,218

: $89,073 to $267,218 True cost of the American Dream: $170,669

North Carolina

4-person family middle-class income range : $72,922 to $218,766

: $72,922 to $218,766 True cost of the American Dream: $130,518

North Dakota

4-person family middle-class income range : $86,607 to $259,822

: $86,607 to $259,822 True cost of the American Dream: $132,340

Ohio

4-person family middle-class income range : $76,395 to $229,186

: $76,395 to $229,186 True cost of the American Dream: $145,533

Oklahoma

4-person family middle-class income range : $62,625 to $187,874

: $62,625 to $187,874 True cost of the American Dream: $127,100

Oregon

4-person family middle-class income range : $82,018 to $246,054

: $82,018 to $246,054 True cost of the American Dream: $174,662

Pennsylvania

4-person family middle-class income range : $83,783 to $251,348

: $83,783 to $251,348 True cost of the American Dream: $138,994

Rhode Island

4-person family middle-class income range : $90,283 to $270,848

: $90,283 to $270,848 True cost of the American Dream: $169,838

South Carolina

4-person family middle-class income range : $68,361 to $205,084

: $68,361 to $205,084 True cost of the American Dream: $132,681

South Dakota

4-person family middle-class income range : $74,122 to $222,366

: $74,122 to $222,366 True cost of the American Dream: $121,181

Tennessee

4-person family middle-class income range : $68,490 to $205,470

: $68,490 to $205,470 True cost of the American Dream: $127,028

Texas

4-person family middle-class income range : $72,189 to $216,568

: $72,189 to $216,568 True cost of the American Dream: $129,026

Utah

4-person family middle-class income range : $78,445 to $235,334

: $78,445 to $235,334 True cost of the American Dream: $149,873

Vermont

4-person family middle-class income range : $87,769 to $263,308

: $87,769 to $263,308 True cost of the American Dream: $175,818

Virginia

4-person family middle-class income range : $92,778 to $278,334

: $92,778 to $278,334 True cost of the American Dream: $147,055

Washington

4-person family middle-class income range : $92,875 to $278,626

: $92,875 to $278,626 True cost of the American Dream: $188,264

West Virginia

4-person family middle-class income range : $62,931 to $188,792

: $62,931 to $188,792 True cost of the American Dream: $117,788

Wisconsin

4-person family middle-class income range : $82,099 to $246,296

: $82,099 to $246,296 True cost of the American Dream: $154,655

Wyoming

4-person family middle-class income range : $76,558 to $229,674

: $76,558 to $229,674 True cost of the American Dream: $128,406

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey 5-year data. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.6666667 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 2, 2025. … The American dream for this study is defined as a married couple who own a home and a car, have two children and a pet. The data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index, the Federal Reserve, ASPCA’s Annual Pet Costs, the Economic Policy Institute’s Childcare Costs by State. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule that states needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the income needed to live the American Dream. All data is up to date as of April 17, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Salary Needed To Be Middle Class vs. the Salary Needed for the American Dream in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.