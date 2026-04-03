Here's My XRP Price Prediction for April

Key Points

XRP is being buffeted by a very unstable macro and global environment.

Nonetheless, its issuer, Ripple, recently forged a new collaboration with Mastercard.

The crypto market structure bill in Congress could be a key catalyst.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is having the kind of year where the resume looks increasingly good, but the paycheck doesn't yet match it. The coin has fallen by 30% this year so far, despite advancing with a smattering of important new features and seeing a handful of its most significant metrics improve.

That disconnect sets the stage for what investors should expect from the coin in April. Let's walk through the forces at play.

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A wall of good news hasn't moved the needle

On March 17, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a new guidance clarifying XRP's status as a digital commodity, thereby ending the legal overhang it has faced since 2020. Now, the financial institutions that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is courting as its customers will have certainty that they won't incur any avoidable legal liabilities if they decide to onboard their operations and capital to the chain.

Shortly before that, Mastercard launched a new Crypto Partner Program on March 11, including Ripple, XRP's issuer, therefore linking the network's ecosystem to the card company's $9 trillion in annual payment flows. This is the type of mainstream traction that makes the XRPL look even more legitimate for handling transactions at scale, which supports XRP's value.

Yet its price has barely budged. The possibilities of blustering macroeconomic headwinds and a widening gyre of violence in the Middle East are swamping everything.

What April probably looks like

At this writing, XRP is priced at $1.32. I expect XRP to finish April between $1.15 and $1.60, with the likeliest zone near $1.30 to $1.45, meaning the base case is for little movement in either direction.

One wildcard is the Clarity Act currently in Congress, which would permanently specify XRP's commodity status under federal law, going beyond the new March guidelines and also tackling a bunch of other issues affecting the crypto sector. If the bill doesn't clear the Senate Banking Committee by end of April, it's likely dead for 2026. If the bill gains traction and ends up defining the future of crypto, a rally to $1.50 or beyond is very plausible. If it stalls out, a drift toward $1.15 is just as realistic.

Aside from the wildcard, the main issue to watch is the conflict with Iran and its allies. If energy production facilities in the Middle East are destroyed, or if the Strait of Hormuz is persistently closed to oil-laden ships, a bearish outcome below $1.15 is very likely, especially once the market understands the abysmal, global, medium-term economic consequences of extremely expensive oil. In contrast, a ceasefire in April might help XRP to see prices near the top of the target range.

XRP's long-term growth potential remains substantial, and its performance in any one month doesn't speak much at all about that. Just accept that April might not be a very exciting time to hold it.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.