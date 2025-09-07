Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September

Key Points This rural retailer boasts an underappreciated, resilient, high-frequency retail model.

Dividend growth looks sustainable thanks to a modest payout and good business growth prospects.

Valuation is reasonable for a steady compounder with clear near-term catalysts.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is my pick for dividend investors right now. The company, which is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., sells everyday needs for recreational farmers, ranchers, pet owners, and homeowners. Importantly for investors, it's heavy on high-frequency categories like pet food and animal feed -- products that keep its loyal customers coming back regularly.

Fortunately, shares have treaded water this summer, despite improved results, leaving a reasonable entry point for a business that continues to show strength each year. There's a lot to like: Comparable store sales (sometimes referred to as same-store sales) are improving, management expects an even stronger second half, and the dividend still has plenty of headroom. Add a fair valuation for a consistent operator, and I like the risk-reward from here.

Strong quarter, rising confidence in the back half

In the second quarter of 2025, Tractor Supply's net sales rose 4.5% to $4.44 billion, with comparable store sales up 1.5%. Transactions grew 1% and average ticket ticked up 0.5%. These were improved trends compared to Q1, when comparable store sales decreased 0.9%.

Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook, which calls for net sales growth of 4% to 8% and comparable store sales growth of flat to 4% -- a sensible stance given macro and tariff uncertainty but also a vote of confidence after a tough start to the year. The business is leaning on its core consumable, usable, and edible (CUE) categories to drive steady traffic, while newer initiatives like final mile delivery and Project Fusion remodel provide incremental lift.

The key, though, is what happens next. Management has been clear that comps should look better in the second half than the first. Tractor Supply chief financial officer Kurt Barton said in the company's second-quarterearnings callthat he expects "stronger comp sales in the back half of the year," with balanced contribution from ticket and transactions, helped by easier comparisons and continued momentum with members of Neighbor's Club, Tractor Supply's loyalty program. CEO Hal Lawton added that July (the first month of Q3) trends strengthened further, and he expects "a step change" in comp performance as the year progresses.

A dividend built to grow

Tractor Supply's dividend yield is about 1.5% today (annualized $0.92 per share on a stock price around $60). The yield won't wow income hunters on its own, but the growth matters more. In February, the board lifted the payout to $0.23 per quarter -- a 4.5% increase -- and the company's five-year dividend growth rate sits in the mid-20s. That pace is backed by consistent profitability and a conservative payout ratio. Using the midpoint of Tractor Supply's 2025 earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 to $2.18, the payout ratio is roughly 44%. That leaves room for annual raises even if comps only improve gradually.

I also like the valuation relative to what you're getting. At roughly $60, shares trade near 29 times this year's EPS guidance. For a retailer with high customer frequency, a sticky loyalty program, and a long runway for store growth and incremental margin drivers, that multiple is fair -- especially if second-half comps come through as management expects. The balance sheet is solid, cash generation supports both dividends and buybacks, and the company continues to open new stores while investing in digital and supply chain capabilities.

Risks, of course, are worth watching. Tariffs could nudge ticket prices and costs higher, weather can impact seasonal categories, and discretionary big-ticket items remain choppy in an uncertain economy. But management has acknowledged these pressures and still reaffirmed guidance, which helps the bull case. More importantly, Tractor Supply's sales mix skews toward needs-based categories that show up in the numbers as resilient traffic. That's the spine of a sustainable dividend story.

Altogether, Tractor Supply's yield won't carry your portfolio by itself -- but the combination of improving comps, a disciplined payout with room to grow, and a sensible valuation is compelling. For dividend investors who want steady, repeatable progress, Tractor Supply is my top buy this month.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2025 $60 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

