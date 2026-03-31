Here's My Solana Price Prediction for April

Key Points

The conflict in the Middle East isn't helping Solana's price.

Things could get a lot worse.

April is more likely to bring boredom than panic or elation for holders.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) started 2026 near $127, and it's now at $89, marking a 31% decline this year so far despite its fundamentals arguably looking better than they did in January. Now, geopolitical volatility is in full swing, and there might be economic disruptions on the way soon enough -- and if prior episodes are any guide, Solana will continue to look even better under the hood all the while.

But what will its price do? I've formulated a price prediction for Solana's performance in April, so let's take a look at the possible scenarios.

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Solana probably won't catch a break here

The dominant variable for every cryptocurrency on the market right now is the joint Israeli-American attack on Iran starting in late February.

When the Strait of Hormuz was shut down on March 3, stocks took a hit, and risk assets, including crypto, sold off too. Since then, some vessels have been allowed to traverse the strait. If the flow or production of energy is substantially disrupted or destroyed by the conflict, it'll create a big mess that will end up sending energy prices vastly higher, and global economic turbulence will then be guaranteed, possibly for a few years or more. Solana is unlikely to significantly gain in price under those conditions.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is holding interest rates in a fairly hawkish posture at the moment, constraining the access to cheap liquidity that has historically turbocharged crypto rallies. In this environment, the price of Solana isn't really about Solana so much as about whether the world calms down.

What could change the picture in April

If a ceasefire emerges before there's significant damage to energy production facilities and the Fed signals rate cuts to boost a sagging domestic economy, risk-on capital would likely flood back into crypto. This is the bull case.

Under those conditions, Solana will likely rise above $110. Seeing some additional capital inflows to the Solana spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and additional inflows into the chain's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem would be the icing on the cake in this scenario, and both potentially could then set the stage for decent performance for the rest of the year.

In the bear case, further escalation of the conflict, or a hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve, could send Solana toward $70, or in a worst-case scenario, even lower than that. Be prepared for that possibility even if you consider it less probable.

The most probable case is that Solana continues to bubble roughly around exactly where it is now for the next month, with its ecosystem slowly and quietly gaining ground. What makes this range frustrating is that Solana's fundamentals are trending strongly over time. At the end of March 2023, it had a total value locked (TVL) of $261.1 million, and today, its TVL is $6.4 billion.

Eventually, that progress will be recognized in the asset's price, but don't hold your breath for that to happen in April when there's a major conflict happening.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.