Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper Middle Class in the 5 Richest States

While the middle class is often treated as a monolith in discussions about it, the actual numbers tell a different story. The middle class covers a wide range of income levels, with the lower middle class beginning around $50,000 in annual income and the upper middle class landing somewhere closer to $150,000, according to the American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

What does it mean to be middle class, exactly? At one point, being middle class was synonymous with being able to afford “The American Dream” — a home, a car, to have money left over for retirement savings and vacations after you paid your bills.

With economic changes ranging from wage stagnation to increased costs of living, it’s getting harder to be middle class, and even the salary to be considered upper class varies from state to state, and that money does not go as far as it once did.

Here is the minimum salary required to be upper middle class in the five “richest” states (with richest being defined by those that have the highest end of the upper middle class).

California

Upper-Middle-Class Range: $142,964 to $183,811

The Golden State is known for its high costs of living related to its good weather, bucolic settings and diverse economy (which is the fifth largest in the world). Costs of living here are 38.5% higher than the national average, and housing is 98.8% above the national average, Thus, unsurprisingly, the minimum salary to be upper middle class starts at $142,964.

Hawaii

Upper-Middle-Class Range: $147,489 to $189,629

Hawaii’s economy is so powered by tourism, and its costs of living are exacerbated by having to ship or fly numerous goods into the islands. Island residents pay 80.3% more than the national average overall and an astonishing 313% more for housing than average. It’s no surprise that the minimum salary to be upper middle class here starts at $147,489.

Massachusetts

Upper-Middle-Class Range: $150,120 to $193,011

Of all the New England states, Massachusetts frequently tops the charts as one of the most expensive. One explanation is that housing in the state is significantly higher than the rest of the country, according to the New England Home Buyer. The cost of housing here is 218% higher than in the rest of the nation. Additionally, its thriving economy attracts more businesses that are in demand. As a result, you truly need a minimum annual salary of over $150,000 to be considered upper middle class here.

New Jersey

Upper-Middle-Class Range: $151,086 to $194,253

If New Jersey is a surprise on the list of richest states, that’s probably because you haven’t spent any time there. The Garden State is another one with high costs of living that are about 35.8% higher than the national average. Everything is more expensive in New Jersey, including housing, which is 13.9% higher than the national average. Add to that, a robust economy and it’s no wonder your minimum to be upper middle class here is an annual salary of over $151,000.

Maryland

Upper-Middle-Class Range: $153,163 to $196,923

This Eastern state is the “richest” on this list, undoubtedly due to its proximity to Washington D.C. The nation’s capital is a stage for politics, with a robust economy and numerous areas of historical significance that draw tourists, scholars, historians and politicians to its doors and neighboring cities in Maryland and Virginia. Maryland’s cost of living is 16.5% higher than the rest of the country, and housing is a steep 46.4% higher.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper Middle Class in the 5 Richest States

