Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper-Middle Class in the 19 Poorest States

April 28, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Wealth and income levels can vary greatly from state to state — for instance, what it takes to be wealthy in California is not the same amount of money required to be rich in Missouri, due to vast differences in cost of living, income ranges and housing costs.

This is true for all income brackets across the country — for example, it’s far easier to be upper-middle class in Mississippi than it is in New York.

Curious what it would take to broach the upper-middle class income bracket, where it’s easiest, in the poorest states in America? If you’re looking to live comfortably as upper-middle class, here is what you need to know:

First off, national numbers. The median household income in America is $78,538, with 12.4% of the population living beneath the poverty level. Moreover, the lowest salary needed to break into the upper-middle class on average in America is $122,171 yearly.

However, in the 19 poorest states, your salary doesn’t have to be nearly that high to be upper-middle class. See whether your current income can get you into that bracket.

Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $54,915 
  • % of population under poverty level: 19.1%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $85,424 to $109,830

The downtown and surrounding areas of New Orleans, Louisiana shot from an altitude of about 1000 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $60,023
  • % of population under poverty level: 18.9%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $93,370 to $120,046

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $62,023
  • % of population under poverty level: 18.1%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $96,640 to $124,250
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $57,917
  • % of population under poverty level: 16.6%
  • Income range for upper middle class: $90,094 to $115,834
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $62,417
  • % of population under poverty level: 16.1%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $97,094 to $124,834

Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $58,773
  • % of population under poverty level: 16.0%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $91,426 to $117,546
Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Median household income: $62,027
  • % of population under poverty level: 15.6%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $96,487 to $124,054
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $63,603
  • % of population under poverty level: 15.3%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $98,939 to $127,206
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,818
  • % of population under poverty level: 14.2%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $103,940 to $133,636

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $67,097
  • % of population under poverty level: 13.8%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $104,374 to $134,194
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Median household income: $76,292
  • % of population under poverty level: 13.8%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $118,677 to $152,584
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Median household income: $74,664
  • % of population under poverty level: 13.5%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $116,145 to $149,328

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median household income: $69,680
  • % of population under poverty level: 13.2%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $108,392 to $139,360
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $69,904
  • % of population under poverty level: 13.2%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $108,741 to $139,808
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Median household income: $71,149
  • % of population under poverty level: 13.1%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $110,677 to $142,298
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median household income: $76,872
  • % of population under poverty level: 12.8%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $119,580 to $153,744

Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Median household income: $68,920
  • % of population under poverty level: 12.6%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $107,210 to $137,840
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Median household income: $71,711
  • % of population under poverty level: 12.6%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $111,551 to $143,422
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Median household income: $75,561
  • % of population under poverty level: 12.6%
  • Income range for upper-middle class: $117,540 to $151,122

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the upper-middle-class income ranges for every state by first sourcing the median household income in every state from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates was able to find the total middle-class income range by following the definition of middle-class income as two–thirds to double the income of an area. GOBankingRates was able to determine each state’s upper-middle-class income range. To determine the poorest states, the state had to have BOTH a population percent below the poverty line that was greater than the national average AND a median household income below the national average. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

