Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper-Middle Class in the 19 Poorest States

Wealth and income levels can vary greatly from state to state — for instance, what it takes to be wealthy in California is not the same amount of money required to be rich in Missouri, due to vast differences in cost of living, income ranges and housing costs.

This is true for all income brackets across the country — for example, it’s far easier to be upper-middle class in Mississippi than it is in New York.

Discover More: Suze Orman Says If You’re Doing This, You’re ‘Making the Biggest Mistake in Life’

Check Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Curious what it would take to broach the upper-middle class income bracket, where it’s easiest, in the poorest states in America? If you’re looking to live comfortably as upper-middle class, here is what you need to know:

First off, national numbers. The median household income in America is $78,538, with 12.4% of the population living beneath the poverty level. Moreover, the lowest salary needed to break into the upper-middle class on average in America is $122,171 yearly.

However, in the 19 poorest states, your salary doesn’t have to be nearly that high to be upper-middle class. See whether your current income can get you into that bracket.

Mississippi

Median household income: $54,915

$54,915 % of population under poverty level: 19.1%

19.1% Income range for upper-middle class: $85,424 to $109,830

Learn More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in California

Also See: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Louisiana

Median household income: $60,023

$60,023 % of population under poverty level: 18.9%

18.9% Income range for upper-middle class: $93,370 to $120,046

Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

New Mexico

Median household income: $62,023

$62,023 % of population under poverty level: 18.1%

18.1% Income range for upper-middle class: $96,640 to $124,250

West Virginia

Median household income: $57,917

$57,917 % of population under poverty level: 16.6%

16.6% Income range for upper middle class: $90,094 to $115,834

Kentucky

Median household income: $62,417

$62,417 % of population under poverty level: 16.1%

16.1% Income range for upper-middle class: $97,094 to $124,834

Find Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Arkansas

Median household income: $58,773

$58,773 % of population under poverty level: 16.0%

16.0% Income range for upper-middle class: $91,426 to $117,546

Alabama

Median household income: $62,027

$62,027 % of population under poverty level: 15.6%

15.6% Income range for upper-middle class: $96,487 to $124,054

Oklahoma

Median household income: $63,603

$63,603 % of population under poverty level: 15.3%

15.3% Income range for upper-middle class: $98,939 to $127,206

South Carolina

Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 % of population under poverty level: 14.2%

14.2% Income range for upper-middle class: $103,940 to $133,636

Read More: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Tennessee

Median household income: $67,097

$67,097 % of population under poverty level: 13.8%

13.8% Income range for upper-middle class: $104,374 to $134,194

Texas

Median household income: $76,292

$76,292 % of population under poverty level: 13.8%

13.8% Income range for upper-middle class: $118,677 to $152,584

Georgia

Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 % of population under poverty level: 13.5%

13.5% Income range for upper-middle class: $116,145 to $149,328

Read Next: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Ohio

Median household income: $69,680

$69,680 % of population under poverty level: 13.2%

13.2% Income range for upper-middle class: $108,392 to $139,360

North Carolina

Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 % of population under poverty level: 13.2%

13.2% Income range for upper-middle class: $108,741 to $139,808

Michigan

Median household income: $71,149

$71,149 % of population under poverty level: 13.1%

13.1% Income range for upper-middle class: $110,677 to $142,298

Arizona

Median household income: $76,872

$76,872 % of population under poverty level: 12.8%

12.8% Income range for upper-middle class: $119,580 to $153,744

See More: Warren Buffett Reveals 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

Missouri

Median household income: $68,920

$68,920 % of population under poverty level: 12.6%

12.6% Income range for upper-middle class: $107,210 to $137,840

Florida

Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 % of population under poverty level: 12.6%

12.6% Income range for upper-middle class: $111,551 to $143,422

Nevada

Median household income: $75,561

$75,561 % of population under poverty level: 12.6%

12.6% Income range for upper-middle class: $117,540 to $151,122

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the upper-middle-class income ranges for every state by first sourcing the median household income in every state from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. GOBankingRates was able to find the total middle-class income range by following the definition of middle-class income as two–thirds to double the income of an area. GOBankingRates was able to determine each state’s upper-middle-class income range. To determine the poorest states, the state had to have BOTH a population percent below the poverty line that was greater than the national average AND a median household income below the national average. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper-Middle Class in the 19 Poorest States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.