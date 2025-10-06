Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper Class on the East Coast

By its strictest definition of bordering the Atlantic Ocean, the East Coast is comprised of 14 states running from Maine in the North to Florida in the South, although some analyses include Vermont and Pennsylvania because of their proximity to the ocean and their cultural connections to the Eastern Seaboard states they border.

The area is loosely divided into three regions: New England in the Northeast, the Southeastern states and the Mid-Atlantic in between.

Explore Next: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Middle Class

Trending Now: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Each region and state is home to a diverse population with equally varied average — and above-average — incomes. The East Coast is home to some of the world’s richest wealth centers and some of America’s poorest communities. Because of this, “upper class” can have a much different meaning depending on where you go.

Here’s a look at what it takes to be upper class on the East Coast.

Income, Class and Local Variations

The term “upper class” is not limited to wealth and income. According to Merriam-Webster, the phrase also connotes intangible attributes such as status, power and influence. However, money is often the source or a side effect of all three.

GOBankingRates used the Pew Research Center’s income calculator to determine the minimum salary needed to be upper class on the East Coast and the dollar amount varies considerably from one state to another. However, those variations are often far more hyper-local. For example, wealthy people living in parts of New York’s Upstate region might barely be considered middle class a few miles away in Manhattan.

Pew defines the upper class as those who earn more before taxes than the farthest salary range of a given state’s upper-middle class. It estimates that 19% of the U.S. population is in the upper class. Here’s how it breaks down by state and region for an individual earner on the East Coast, ranked from the northernmost to the southernmost state.

For You: What Class Do You Actually Belong To? The Income Breakdown Might Shock You

New England

Maine: $99,000

$99,000 New Hampshire: $106,000

$106,000 Massachusetts: $108,000

$108,000 Rhode Island: $103,000

$103,000 Connecticut: $105,000

$105,000 Regional average: $104,200

Mid-Atlantic

New York: $106,000

$106,000 New Jersey: $107,000

$107,000 Delaware: $97,000

$97,000 Maryland: $103,000

$103,000 Virginia: $101,000

$101,000 Regional average: $102,800

Southeastern

North Carolina: $93,000

$93,000 South Carolina: $92,000

$92,000 Georgia: $94,000

$94,000 Florida: $100,000

$100,000 Regional average: $94,750

The average of the three regional averages is $100,583. That’s the minimum salary needed to be considered upper class on the East Coast. However, stark regional income differences and wealth disparity can make that number feel much bigger or much smaller depending on where you go.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Upper Class on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.