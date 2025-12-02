Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in Texas

Ever catch yourself wondering what kind of salary it takes to be considered “upper class” in Texas?

You’re not alone. With the state’s mix of booming cities, wide-open suburbs, and everything in between, what counts as a high income can look very different depending on where you live. According to the Texas Economic Development Corporation, three of America’s wealthiest cities are in Texas.

Add in rising costs, bigger paychecks in certain industries, and the constant comparison game on social media, and it’s easy to lose track of what “upper class” really means these days.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers — and what they really mean for your lifestyle.

You Need Between $250,000 and $300,000 a Year

According to Michael Benoit, licensed insurance broker and founder of California Contractor Bond & Insurance Services, most families in Texas fall within the upper class with a household income ranging between $250,000 and $300,000.

“The expenses are less there as compared to other states such as California and lack of state income tax extends earnings,” Benoit noted.

In Texas, he said a six-figure salary is enough to purchase more house, more land and more financial breathing room. What distinguishes the upper class in this case is not only what they make but how they can transform incomes into permanent possessions.

“Texas gives you a real advantage with no state income tax,” said Sean Webster, certified public accountant (CPA) and senior contributor at Precious Metal IRA Accounts. “You end up with more money in your pocket, which lets you save and invest more aggressively.”

Breaking into Upper Class Often Comes Down to Career Choices

Webster observed that healthcare, tech and executive roles in Texas tend to pay well.

“If you and your partner both work, you climb the ladder faster,” he said.

You also want to mix up your investments. Webster said real estate, stocks, and something stable like a precious metals IRA all help you build wealth and keep some security.

“Retirement accounts and smart tax planning mean you get more out of every dollar, so you don’t lose momentum as your income grows,” he explained.

How To Achieve That Level

In order to achieve that level, Benoit believes that professionals must focus on controlled expenditure and effective tax planning.

“Texas does reward those who are disciplined in how they spend their money,” he said.

Webster explained that retirement accounts should be maxed out, and with insurance rates kept high, excess income should be redirected into diversified investments. It’s also better to avoid consumer debt and keep track of every dollar than to seek higher pay.

“I can say that Texas is really great when it comes to building and maintaining wealth because the state rewards structure and discipline over speculation,” Benoit emphasized. “With no income tax, a lower cost of living and strong property values, Texans have an edge that many states cannot offer.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in Texas

