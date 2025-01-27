Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered in the Top 1% in 2025

Feeling rich? If you make a healthy six figures, you might be in the top 1% of wage earners in the United States.

Here’s how much you need to make in salary alone to be part of the 1% in America — plus how much you need to make to be in the top 5% and top 10% of wage earners in the U.S.

How Much Does the Top 1% Make?

According to data from the Social Security Administration, you need to make $794,129 annually to be in the top 1% of wage earners in the United States. This is based on an analysis of 2023 wage data, the most recent available.

To break this down, you’d need to earn about $66,178 per month, or about $15,272 per week, to be in the top 1% of income earners in the U.S.

This salary figure is a decrease of 3.30% from the previous year, suggesting that the top 1% earners have not experienced the same wage growth as those in the bottom 99%.

How Much Do the Top 5% and Top 10% Make?

If you’re not making over $750,000 per year, you might not be part of the 1%. But if you make six figures, there’s a chance you’re in the top 10% of wage earners in the U.S. — or even the top 5%.

Here’s how much you need to make to be in the top 5% and the top 10% in America:

Top 5% income threshold: $352,773

$352,773 Top 10% income threshold: $148,812

As you can see, earning just under $150,000 puts you in the top 10% of all wage earners in the U.S. This doesn’t put you in the elite class of top 1% earners, but you make more, on average, than 90% of American households.

If you make just more than double that amount, you’ll be in the top 5% of American household income.

The Top 1% Income Varies by State

Being a top 1% income earner in the U.S. doesn’t necessarily make you part of the top 1% wage earners in your state. In fact, the salary for the top 1% of earners varies quite a bit — depending on where you live.

GOBankingRates recently crunched the numbers on location-specific data, showing how much you would need to have earned in 2024 — inflation adjusted from 2021 data — to part of the 1% in your state.

Here’s the salary required to be part of the 1% in the top 10 states:

Connecticut: $1,192,947 Massachusetts: $1,152,992 California: $1,072,248 Washington: $1,024,599 New Jersey: $1,010,101 New York: $999,747 Colorado: $896,273 Florida: $882,302 Wyoming: $872,896 New Hampshire: $839,742

As you can see, the numbers vary by more than $350,000 from Connecticut to New Hampshire.

Here’s the data for the 10 lowest-earning states:

Ohio: $601,685 Iowa: $591,921 Alabama: $577,017 Indiana: $572,403 Oklahoma: $559,981 Arkansas: $550,469 Kentucky: $532,013 New Mexico: $493,013 Mississippi: $456,309 West Virginia: $435,302

The difference between top 1% wage earners in Connecticut and West Virginia is over $750,000 per year!

