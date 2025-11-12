Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Class in Your 30s

Hitting your 30s comes with all kinds of questions: Am I on track in my career? Should I buy a house? Do I really need that fancy blender?

But one question that tends to pop up more than we’d like to admit is: Where do I stand financially compared to everyone else?

Specifically, what does it take to be considered “upper class” at this stage of life? The answer comes down to net worth, and the numbers might surprise you.

“When we talk about being ‘upper class’ in your 30s, net worth is only part of the picture, but it’s the easiest to measure,” said Michael Foguth, founder and president of Foguth Financial Group.

GOBankingRates spoke with Foguth further about the minimum net worth needed to be considered upper class in your 30s, and what it would take to get there.

The Entry Point Is Around $500,000 to $750,000 in Net Worth

In today’s environment, Foguth said he’d put the entry point at around $500,000 to $750,000 in net worth for someone in their 30s to reasonably be considered upper class.

He explained that range reflects not just income, but accumulated assets — home equity, investments, and retirement accounts — minus any debt.

“It’s significantly above the national median net worth for this age group, which is closer to $150,000 or less,” Foguth explained.

It’s Not Just About Hitting a Number

According to Foguth, what really separates those in the upper class in their 30s isn’t just hitting a number, it’s how they structure their finances to keep growing it.

He sees clients at that level prioritizing investments over consumption, maintaining modest housing relative to their income, and protecting their wealth with insurance and estate planning earlier than their peers.

“They’re not trying to look wealthy — they’re focused on ensuring their money lasts and multiplies,” according to Foguth.

Key Habits Are Consistency and Restraint

On the flip side, Foguth observed many people in their 30s want to remain solidly middle class and avoid slipping backward.

For them, the key habits are consistency and restraint. Living below your means, automating savings and paying down high-interest debt is how you stay comfortable in a decade when big expenses.

“Buying homes, raising children, student loans–can easily overwhelm you.”

“I tell clients all the time: Upper class is less about what you earn today and more about the financial resilience you’re building for tomorrow.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Class in Your 30s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.