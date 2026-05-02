Here's the Maximum Spousal Social Security Benefit in 2026

Key Points

The maximum spousal Social Security benefit is on par with the average retirement benefit.

Spousal benefits are worth up to one-half of what your partner qualifies for at their full retirement age (FRA).

To claim the maximum spousal benefit, your partner must have had a very high income.

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If you're married to someone who qualifies for Social Security retirement benefits, you should be eligible for a spousal benefit once you turn 62. These benefits are often far less than retirement benefits, but a lot depends on how much your spouse earned throughout their career.

The maximum spousal benefit in 2026 is on par with the average retirement benefit. But to earn it, you and your spouse must meet some very specific requirements.

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A spousal benefit is worth up to one-half of the benefit your partner qualifies for at their full retirement age (FRA). This is 67 if they were born in 1960 or later. If you'd like to claim this amount, you must also wait until your FRA to apply. Earlier claiming shrinks your checks significantly.

The maximum retirement benefit for someone claiming at their FRA in 2026 is $4,152 per month. That means the maximum spousal benefit this year is $2,076 per month. That's only a few dollars less than the $2,079 average retirement benefit.

However, it's worth noting that to claim the maximum retirement benefit, your spouse must have earned the maximum taxable earnings in at least 35 years during their career. This requires a high income -- the equivalent of $184,500 in 2026 -- that most never achieve.

If you'd like an idea of what kind of spousal benefit you'll qualify for on your partner's work record, both of you can create my Social Security accounts. Here, there are tools that can help you estimate the size of your own retirement benefit and your spousal benefits. Keep in mind that you can only apply for a spousal benefit once your partner has already signed up.

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