Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit at 62 -- and How to Know How Much You'll Qualify For

Key Points

The maximum Social Security benefit for 62-year-olds is $2,969 in 2026.

Most people won't receive that much because it requires high earnings throughout one's career.

There's a free online tool that can help you estimate your future Social Security benefit at every claiming age.

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62-year-old Social Security beneficiaries aren't known for getting the largest monthly checks, but their benefits are slowly improving. The maximum Social Security check for the youngest retirement beneficiaries has reached a record high of $2,969 per month in 2026.

But it's important not to look at this and assume that you'll get this much when you're ready to sign up for the program. Here's a closer look at why and how to estimate how much you'll actually qualify for.

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Why you likely won't get the $2,969 max Social Security benefit at 62

To claim the $2,969 max Social Security benefit at 62, you must have paid the maximum amount of Social Security payroll taxes during your 35 highest-earning years. That means earning the equivalent of $184,500 in 2026 dollars in at least 35 years throughout your career.

Most people don't make enough to pull this off, so claiming the maximum benefit is out of the question for them. This means they'll have to shoulder a larger percentage of their retirement expenses on their own.

How to estimate how much you'll actually get from Social Security

You don't have to learn the Social Security benefit formula to calculate what your future Social Security benefit could be. You just need to create a my Social Security account. This is free, but the initial setup may take a little time, as you'll need to verify your identity and create a username and password.

Once you're in, you'll have access to a benefit calculator tool that can estimate your future Social Security benefit at every claiming age, including 62. These estimates are based on your income history to date and estimates of your future earnings. You can change the latter to see what difference it makes to your checks.

The tool likely won't give you a perfect estimate of how much you'll get when you're older, especially if you're many years away from applying for Social Security. But it can give you a rough idea you can use to start building your retirement budget.

Once you know how much of your monthly expenses your benefits will cover, you can make a plan for how you'll cover the rest. You'll likely have to use personal savings, but you may also decide to work part-time in retirement so you don't use up your nest egg as quickly.

Keep an eye out for future Social Security changes, like possible benefit cuts, that could affect how much you receive from the program. If anything like this happens, you may need to revisit your retirement plan.

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