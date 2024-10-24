Here’s the Living Wage a Millennial Needs To Live Comfortably in the Midwest

Millennials across the U.S. are feeling the pressure of rising costs, with inflation spiking over the past few years. As many as 42% of millennials are now stressed about the cost of living in their area, according to the World Economic Forum.

If you’re worried about making ends meet on your current income, the first step is to get informed. Understanding the typical cost of living in your state will help you plan for the future, establish a budget and know when you need to expand your income.

To help you get started, GOBankingRates examined the average cost of living in 12 Midwestern states. The data is sourced from a GOBankingRates study conducted this year. Here’s what you need to know.

Costs and Wages in the Midwest

The cost of living index is a measure of each state’s average costs. While states along the West Coast and in the Northeast rank highest on the index, most Midwestern states rank lower, per World Population Review.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean residents of those states live more comfortably than in other parts of the country. To understand the full picture, you have to compare the costs to the standard wage in a particular state.

Here’s an overview of median wages, housing costs and the income you need to live comfortably in each Midwestern state.

Indiana

Median household income: $67,173

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,459

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,258

Average annual cost of living total: $39,095

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $78,189

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,612

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,854

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,466

Average annual cost of living total: $41,593

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $83,185

Michigan

Median household income: $68,505

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,466

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,294

Average annual cost of living total: $39,530

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $79,060

Ohio

Median household income: $66,990

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,394

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,848

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,243

Average annual cost of living total: $38,913

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,827

Wisconsin

Median household income: $72,458

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,833

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,863

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,695

Average annual cost of living total: $44,342

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,684

Iowa

Median household income: $70,571

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,343

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,816

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,159

Average annual cost of living total: $37,910

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,821

Kansas

Median household income: $69,747

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,374

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,764

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,138

Average annual cost of living total: $37,653

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $75,306

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,055

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,877

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,931

Average annual cost of living total: $47,177

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $94,354

Missouri

Median household income: $65,920

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,487

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,215

Average annual cost of living total: $38,579

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $77,157

Nebraska

Median household income: $71,722

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,580

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,833

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,412

Average annual cost of living total: $40,949

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,898

North Dakota

Median household income: $73,959

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,576

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,828

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,405

Average annual cost of living total: $40,857

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $81,714

South Dakota

Median household income: $69,457

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,829

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845

Average monthly cost of living total: $3,675

Average annual cost of living total: $44,095

Living wage needed to live comfortably: $88,191

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the comfortable living wage for millennials. Millennials for this study are defined as being born between 1981 and 1997. For each state, a number of factors were found including: total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and by using the national average expenditure costs for residents born between 1981 and 1997, the average expenditure cost can be calculated. The expenditure cost and mortgage costs can be used to calculate the average total cost of living. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the living wage for millennials in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jul. 15, 2024.

