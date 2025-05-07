Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

You may think you’re part of the middle-class, but depending on your income tax bracket you could be upper-middle class and simply not realize it.
Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Try This: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s middle-class income range by sourcing the median household income, total population and households. The middle-class income was then calculated using PewResearch’s definition of middle-class.
Keep reading to see what the line looks like between middle-class and upper middle class-income.
Alabama
- Median household income: $62,027
- Middle-class income range: $41,351 to $124,054
- Upper-middle class income begins: $96,486
Find Out: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
Be Aware: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Alaska
- Median household income: $89,336
- Middle-class income range: $59,557 to $178,672
- Upper-middle class income begins: $138,967
Consider This: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Arizona
- Median household income: $76,872
- Middle-class income range: $51,248 to $153,744
- Upper-middle class income begins: $119,579
Arkansas
- Median household income: $58,773
- Middle-class income range: $39,182 to $117,546
- Upper-middle class income begins: $91,425
California
- Median household income: $96,334
- Middle-class income range: $64,223 to $192,668
- Upper-middle class income begins: $149,853
Colorado
- Median household income: $92,470
- Middle-class income range: $61,647 to $184,940
- Upper-middle class income begins: $143,842
Check Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
Connecticut
- Median household income: $93,760
- Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
- Upper-middle class income begins: $145,849
Delaware
- Median household income: $82,855
- Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
- Upper-middle class income begins: $128,886
Florida
- Median household income: $71,711
- Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
- Upper-middle class income begins: $111,550
Georgia
- Median household income: $74,664
- Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,144
Discover More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Hawaii
- Median household income: $98,317
- Middle-class income range: $65,545 to $196,634
- Upper-middle class income begins: $152,938
Idaho
- Median household income: $74,636
- Middle-class income range: $49,757 to $149,272
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,100
Illinois
- Median household income: $81,702
- Middle-class income range: $54,468 to $163,404
- Upper-middle class income begins: $127,092
Indiana
- Median household income: $70,051
- Middle-class income range: $46,701 to $140,102
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,968
Read Next: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Iowa
- Median household income: $73,147
- Middle-class income range: $48,765 to $146,294
- Upper-middle class income begins: $113,784
Kansas
- Median household income: $72,639
- Middle-class income range: $48,426 to $145,278
- Upper-middle class income begins: $112,994
Kentucky
- Median household income: $62,417
- Middle-class income range: $41,611 to $124,834
- Upper-middle class income begins: $97,093
Louisiana
- Median household income: $60,023
- Middle-class income range: $40,015 to $120,046
- Upper-middle class income begins: $93,369
Learn More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
Maine
- Median household income: $71,773
- Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
- Upper-middle class income begins: $111,647
Maryland
- Median household income: $101,652
- Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $203,304
- Upper-middle class income begins: $158,125
Massachusetts
- Median household income: $101,341
- Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
- Upper-middle class income begins: $157,642
Michigan
- Median household income: $71,149
- Middle-class income range: $47,433 to $142,298
- Upper-middle class income begins: $110,676
Explore More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Minnesota
- Median household income: $87,556
- Middle-class income range: $58,371 to $175,112
- Upper-middle class income begins: $136,198
Mississippi
- Median household income: $54,915
- Middle-class income range: $36,610 to $109,830
- Upper-middle class income begins: $85,423
Missouri
- Median household income: $68,920
- Middle-class income range: $45,947 to $137,840
- Upper-middle class income begins: $107,209
Montana
- Median household income: $69,922
- Middle-class income range: $46,615 to $139,844
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,768
For You: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
Nebraska
- Median household income: $74,985
- Middle-class income range: $49,990 to $149,970
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,643
Nevada
- Median household income: $75,561
- Middle-class income range: $50,374 to $151,122
- Upper-middle class income begins: $117,539
New Hampshire
- Median household income: $95,628
- Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
- Upper-middle class income begins: $148,755
New Jersey
- Median household income: $101,050
- Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
- Upper-middle class income begins: $157,189
Find Out: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class
New Mexico
- Median household income: $62,125
- Middle-class income range: $41,417 to $124,250
- Upper-middle class income begins: $96,639
New York
- Median household income: $84,578
- Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
- Upper-middle class income begins: $131,566
North Carolina
- Median household income: $69,904
- Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,740
North Dakota
- Median household income: $75,949
- Middle-class income range: $50,633 to $151,898
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,143
Try This: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
Ohio
- Median household income: $69,680
- Middle-class income range: $46,453 to $139,360
- Upper-middle class income begins: $108,391
Oklahoma
- Median household income: $63,603
- Middle-class income range: $42,402 to $127,206
- Upper-middle class income begins: $98,938
Oregon
- Median household income: $80,426
- Middle-class income range: $53,617 to $160,852
- Upper-middle class income begins: $125,107
Pennsylvania
- Median household income: $76,081
- Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,348
Trending Now: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
Rhode Island
- Median household income: $86,372
- Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
- Upper-middle class income begins: $134,356
South Carolina
- Median household income: $66,818
- Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
- Upper-middle class income begins: $103,939
South Dakota
- Median household income: $72,421
- Middle-class income range: $48,281 to $144,842
- Upper-middle class income begins: $112,655
Tennessee
- Median household income: $67,097
- Middle-class income range: $44,731 to $134,194
- Upper-middle class income begins: $104,373
For You: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
Texas
- Median household income: $76,292
- Middle-class income range: $50,861 to $152,584
- Upper-middle class income begins: $118,676
Utah
- Median household income: $91,750
- Middle-class income range: $61,167 to $183,500
- Upper-middle class income begins: $142,722
Vermont
- Median household income: $78,024
- Middle-class income range: $52,016 to $156,048
- Upper-middle class income begins: $121,371
Virginia
- Median household income: $90,974
- Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
- Upper-middle class income begins: $141,515
Read More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Washington
- Median household income: $94,952
- Middle-class income range: $63,301 to $189,904
- Upper-middle class income begins: $147,703
West Virginia
- Median household income: $57,917
- Middle-class income range: $38,611 to $115,834
- Upper-middle class income begins: $90,093
Wisconsin
- Median household income: $75,670
- Middle-class income range: $50,447 to $151,340
- Upper-middle class income begins: $117,709
Wyoming
- Median household income: $74,815
- Middle-class income range: $49,877 to $149,630
- Upper-middle class income begins: $116,379
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find their middle class income range. The median household income, total population and households were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was able to calculate the middle class income using PewResearch’s definition of middle class, “two-thirds to double the median income”. With the middle class income calculated the lower, middle, and upper middle class were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 29, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.