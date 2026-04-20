Here's How Zimmer Biomet Is Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet ZBH is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, before the market opens.

The leading musculoskeletal healthcare company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.68%. ZBH topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.53%.

Q1 Estimates for ZBH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, indicating a 7.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s EPS suggests a 2.8% rise to $1.86.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of ZBH’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 earnings have remained constant at $1.86 in the past 60 days.

Here’s a brief review of the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

ZBH's Q1 Earnings: Factors at Play

Zimmer Biomet’s continued push to accelerate growth within its Knee portfolio is likely to have been a key driver in the first quarter of 2026. U.S. Knee performance is expected to have been supported by deeper penetration of the Persona OsseoTi cementless knee, building on its approximately 35% penetration, closing out 2025.

The Oxford Partial Cementless Knee may have also witnessed robust adoption, driven by conversions from competitive accounts. The company’s direct-to-patient awareness campaign in partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger has likely continued to support demand momentum, favorably contributing to the quarter’s revenues. Internationally, Zimmer Biomet may have continued to see strong sales of Persona Revision in Europe.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Following the November 2025 FDA 510(k) clearance of ROSA Knee with OptimiZe — an enhanced version of its ROSA Knee System that offers a more customized experience for surgeons to help deliver accurate and reproducible outcomes in robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery — the company may have started its commercial availability in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects total Knees revenues will improve 5.6% year over year.

Within the Hips franchise, increased penetration of the Z1 triple-taper stem is likely to have aided U.S. growth. The implant, Z1, now representing more than 35% of the company’s U.S. hip stents, may have continued to gain solid competitive conversions. The HAMMR surgical impactor system and Orthogrid, the AI-driven surgical guidance system for total hip replacement, are also expected to continue gaining traction.

In the previous quarter, Zimmer Biomet achieved a major milestone in orthopedic care with the successful completion of the world’s first Iodine-treated total hip replacement procedure in Japan, an important step in efforts to address infection management in joint replacement. The iTaperloc Complete and iG7 Hip System had also earned the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation, the first in the company’s history. We expect these developments to have made a positive impact on first-quarter 2026 revenues.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, total Hips revenues are expected to grow 4.7% year over year.

The S.E.T business is likely to have performed favorably on continued strength in the U.S. craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMFT) business. This may have been aided by the ongoing shift in external fixation from wires to plating. U.S. Upper Extremities may have been a key contributor, with Identity Shoulder and OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder continuing to drive competitive account conversions.

In 2025, Zimmer Biomet completed the acquisition of Paragon 28, Inc., furthering its position in the high-growth foot and ankle segment. Together, the companies launched the Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System and the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail, offering physicians additional technologies to address patient populations that have historically had few reliable options.

Other recent introductions include the Brachiator Mini-Rail External Fixation System, expanding the company’s external fixation portfolio capabilities into the forefoot and the midfoot, where millimeters are essential. All these developments are expected to provide a boost to first-quarter results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects total S.E.T revenues to grow 17.6% year over year.

Zimmer Biomet’s Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical business posted 10% U.S. sales growth in the previous quarter, driven by the strongest robotic capital sales quarter in over two years. We expect this trend to have continued in the first quarter as well, supporting overall performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects Technology & Data, Bone Cement and Surgical revenues to improve 4.1% year over year.

What Our Model Unveils for ZBH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Zimmer Biomet has an Earnings ESP of -0.09%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies that the company’s first-quarter EPS will increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

10x Genomics TXG has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.

TXG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 62.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests that TXG’s first-quarter EPS will rise 30.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +75.88% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.