Here's How XOM Is Scaling Up Its CCS Footprint to Reduce Emissions

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM engages in every stage of the hydrocarbon value chain. As rising carbon emissions contribute to worsening air quality, the global demand is increasingly shifting toward lower-carbon fuels. In response, the energy giant is expanding investments in various carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The well-known integrated giant, ExxonMobil, recently started capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from a natural gas project in Louisiana called the NG3 project and storing it safely underground instead of releasing it into the air. This is an important step for the company’s CCS efforts and also helps Louisiana stay competitive in the global energy market. This initiative represents ExxonMobil’s second fully operational CCS site in Louisiana.

In July 2025, XOM began handling and storing CO2 captured from its first operational CCS site — CF Industries’ Donaldsonville Complex, helping advance the production of low-carbon ammonia. The company plans to expand its footprint in the CCS segment with two CCS projects under development. These projects are expected to reach completion by 2026, marking the company's effort to stay in line with the current global demand shift.

SHEL & EQNR Are Actively Investing in CCS Like XOM

Shell plc SHEL and Equinor ASA EQNR are other leading energy giants actively participating in improving the air quality through its CCS business segment. SHEL has CCS operations spreading from Australia to Canada, and from the Netherlands to Norway while EQNR has operations across Norway, Denmark and the United States. The Northern Lights carbon storage venture represents a strategic collaboration among Shell, TotalEnergies SE and Equinor.

XOM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ExxonMobil’sshares have gained 36.4% over the past year compared with the 24.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, XOM trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 9.74X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.90X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM’s 2026 earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

