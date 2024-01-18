Here's How To Get Up To $349 In Apple's iPhone 7 'Loop Disease' Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) agreed to settle the iPhone 7 "Loop Disease" class action lawsuit in 2023, with the total payout fixed at $35 million. Now, the company has started issuing notices to eligible users who might be entitled to make a claim in the settlement.

What Happened: Apple has set up a website to detail how its $35 million iPhone 7 settlement will be carried out. This includes the details about how the eligible users will be paid out in this case and more.

Apple agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit in 2023. The suit alleged that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were prone to an audio issue because of a defective chip used by Apple.

Even though Apple has agreed to settle, it denied any wrongdoing on its part.

Nonetheless, eligible users can get up to $349 from Apple.

Eligibility Criteria

Here are the eligibility requirements to be entitled to proceeds from this Apple settlement:

You should be a U.S. resident. You should have owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023. You should have reported audio issues covered in the case or, Because of these covered audio issues, you should have paid out of pocket to replace or repair your iPhone. Last Date To File A Claim

According to the terms of settlement on the official website, the last date to file a claim is Jun. 3, 2024.

However, you should have received a notice from either Apple or the Settlement Administrator.

If you have not received a notice yet, or if you are confused about your eligibility, you can send an email to info@smartphoneaudiosettlement.com.

How Much Money Will I Receive?

Eligible users can get anywhere between $50 and $349 as a part of the settlement process in this case.

If you reported the issue to Apple but did not pay for replacement or repairs, you will receive $125.

How To File A Claim?

Only those users who have received a notice from Apple or the Settlement Administrator can file a payment claim right now.

Head over to the official claim settlement website. Enter the notice ID and confirmation code. Now, provide your payment information, including how you want to receive the payment.

The Settlement Administrator will review all the claims and process accordingly.

