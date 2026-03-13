Here's How the Test Systems Segment Powers Astronics' Growth Story

Astronics Corporation’s ATRO Test Systems segment is gradually emerging as an important contributor to the company’s long-term growth, positioning it to benefit from structural expansion in aerospace, defense modernization and advanced electronics testing. In 2025, the segment accounted for 7.5% of total revenues and ended the year with a backlog of $74 million, reflecting a 19.5% year-over-year increase and indicating solid demand visibility.



The Test Systems business focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing, and maintaining automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense as well as mass transit industries. Its solutions are sold to a global customer base that includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and prime government contractors involved in both commercial electronics and military programs.



In 2025, the segment generated $35.4 million in revenues from the aerospace and defense market, $5.3 million from the mass transit market, and $24.1 million from the radio test market. These diversified end markets provide Astronics with exposure to multiple technology-driven sectors.

Growing government investments in next-generation defense platforms and space technologies are expected to further strengthen demand for advanced testing capabilities and position Astronics’ test systems to benefit.



The segment also benefits from a recurring revenue profile. Once its test solutions are deployed in a program, customers require ongoing support ensuring predictable revenue streams.



By serving aerospace, defense, and other advanced electronics markets, the Test Systems segment also enhances Astronics’ business diversification. Overall, strong industry tailwinds, technological expertise, and lifecycle service revenues make this segment a key pillar of Astronics’ growth strategy.

What About ATRO’s Peers?

The Unmanned Systems segment of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS includes unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne platforms and generated $0.29 billion in 2025, accounting for 21.7% of total sales. As a primary target drone provider to U.S. forces, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions continues to win contracts, supporting strong organic growth prospects for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.



Likewise, the Space Systems segment is pivotal to Rocket Lab RKLB, providing satellite components, spacecraft platforms, and integrated mission services. By expanding Space Systems, Rocket Lab deepens vertical integration, boosts recurring revenues and supports its long-term expansion strategy.

ATRO’s Price Performance

Shares of Astronics have gained 20.5% year to date, outperforming the industry.



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ATRO’s Discounted Valuation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 2.46, lower than the industry average of 11.84.



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Estimate Movement for ATRO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO’s first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved north in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved 2.7% and 7.2% north, respectively, in the same time frame.





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The consensus estimates for ATRO’s 2026 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



ATRO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Astronics Corporation (ATRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.