Here's How Tempus AI Is Tapping the Imagining Space

According to a study by the American Cancer Society, only about 20% of eligible individuals in the United States underwent lung cancer screening in 2024. The report estimates that achieving full participation among those eligible could prevent approximately 62,110 lung cancer deaths over five years. This highlights a significant opportunity to improve early detection and patient outcomes.

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM has taken steps to help close this gap through a new collaboration with Median Technologies (ALMDT). The partnership brings Median’s proprietary eyonis LCS solution to the Tempus Pixel platform. eyonis LCS is an AI-based CADe/CADx software as a medical device (SaMD) for lung cancer screening. The integration of eyonis LCS will enable non-invasive characterization of CT-identified lung nodules at the time of nodule detection with its proprietary nodule malignancy score.

In addition to its radiology-focused initiatives, the company recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Tempus ECG-Low EF software, which uses AI to identify certain patients who may have a low left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).

TEM has also strengthened its imaging capabilities through its 2022 acquisition of Arterys. Through the acquisition, Tempus integrated AI-driven imaging tools, ranging from lung CT scans and chest X-rays to cardiac MRIs, into its ecosystem.

In 2025, GE HealthCare GEHC launched its Voluson Performance series, the latest addition to its leading women’s health ultrasound portfolio. The company also entered into an agreement to acquire icometrix, a company focused on providing AI-powered brain imaging analysis for neurological disorders. GE HealthCare expects to integrate the icometrix icobrain platform with its MRI systems for seamless workflow.

In 2025, NANO-X IMAGING LTD NNOX received CE mark certification to market the multi-source Nanox.ARC system, including the Nanox.CLOUD, its accompanying cloud-based infrastructure. Nanox.ARC is a stationary X-ray system, intended to generate tomographic images of human anatomy from a single tomographic sweep performed in recumbent positions of adult patients.

In the past year, Tempus’ shares have lost 14.3% compared with the industry’s 33.6% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 17.7% in the same time.

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 6.45X compared with the industry average of 5.66X.

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

