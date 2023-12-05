Here's How Symbotic Stock Skyrocketed in November

Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) rose 55.4% in November 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The soaring jump hinged on a stellar fourth-quarter report, published on the evening of Nov. 20. The robotic automation specialist outperformed both Wall Street's expectations and its own.

Symbotic's Q4 by the numbers

The average analyst had expected Symbotic to report a net loss of approximately $0.12 per share on sales near $307 million. The bottom-line result was impressive enough as the losses stopped at $0.08 per share, but top-line revenues provided most of the rocket fuel in this case. Sales rose 60% year over year, landing at $392 million. The Wall Street pros weren't even in the right ballpark.

In all fairness, the analysts' consensus estimates aligned with Symbotic's official guidance targets, which aimed revenues at roughly $300 million. Still, the robotics automation expert breezed by every revenue expectation with authority.

That's why Symbotic's stock closed a staggering 40% higher the next day and held on to the gains for the rest of November. As of Dec. 5, Symbotic investors have pocketed a gain of 382% in 52 weeks.

Symbotic's path to continued success

Symbotic's substantial revenue surprise sprung from strong organic demand for the company's solutions. That's the best kind of growth -- a rise that rewards the company's core operations and business process innovation.

The ninth-generation SymBot system unlocks higher efficiency for Symbotic's customers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) analytics. In particular, Symbotic's robots use AI software and digital cameras to optimize, plan, and pack pallets of mixed goods for customer delivery. The company installed more SymBot systems than expected in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, Symbotic is streamlining its own operations with an eye toward delivering new installations faster. Quick deployment is an important selling point for Symbotic's big-ticket warehouse automation systems.

And even though the stock has nearly quintupled over the last year, Symbotic's stock remains deceptively inexpensive. The company is still unprofitable, but you can grab shares at the reasonable valuation of 3.7 times annual sales. That's unusually low for a company with the high-octane revenue growth Symbotic is enjoying.

10 stocks we like better than Symbotic

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Symbotic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 4, 2023

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.