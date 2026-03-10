Here's How Stocks React When the Price of Oil Spikes

Key Points

Oil prices have risen nearly 50% since the beginning of the Middle East war.

The VIX, which measures market volatility, has also soared due to investor anxiety.

Stocks are down for the moment, but will likely recover and hit new highs.

10 stocks we like better than CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index ›

The market has turned down since the beginning of the war in the Middle East. And that drop accelerated in recent trading days due to a spike in the oil price. As I write this on Monday morning, March 9, the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, is about $104 per barrel. That's about $33 higher, or 47% higher, than the price the day before the conflict began.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

That's brought panic to the stock market. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index -- or VIX, also known as the stock market's fear gauge -- climbed to as much as 31, the highest level in about 11 months and 12 points higher than the day before the U.S. and Israel launched the first salvos against Iran.

And the S&P 500 index was down over 3% after the the war began on investor concerns that the spike in the price of oil could both slow global economic growth -- perhaps even pushing the global economy into recession -- and push inflation higher. That's because energy costs are a primary expense for most households, while crude oil is used to make myriad other products, from plastics to fertilizer. Slowing growth and higher inflation equals stagflation -- never good for the stock market.

Stocks outperform in years of rising oil prices

But investors might be surprised at how the market performs during longer periods of rising oil prices. Ritholtz Wealth Management compared the market's performance in years when the price of oil rose against how it did in years of falling prices.

Intriguingly, since 1986, the S&P 500 index returned an average of 13.1% in years when the price of oil was rising versus 11.1% in years when oil was falling. One reason for that is that a rising oil price often signals more oil use in a growing global economy -- more factory usage, more flights and commerce, and more energy use overall.

In addition, when the price of oil rises 5% two days in a row, as it did last week, most of the time stocks were higher one month, three months, six months, and 12 months later.

To be sure, the current spike in oil prices is not about economic growth, it's about fears of an oil shortage, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz -- through which moves some 20% of global petroleum -- has come to a standstill, while the war seems to be expanding.

But investors with more than a few years to retirement need to remember that despite occasional market pullbacks and corrections, there is a consistent pattern: Stocks eventually recover and move to new highs. Unless you need to cash in your investments in the next year or two, holding your positions in fundamentally sound, well-run companies is the best course of action.

Should you buy stock in CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index right now?

Before you buy stock in CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.