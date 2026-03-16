Here's How to Play OKLO Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release

Oklo Inc. OKLO is slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17, after market close.



A pre-revenue company, the consensus earnings mark of -$0.18 per share has remained unchanged over the past seven days, suggesting a 100% decline from the year-ago reported number.



For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s EPS is pegged at -$0.62, implying an increase of 16.2% year over year.

OKLO's Earnings Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of -53.9%. OKLO’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat in the other, with the average surprise being -20%.

Oklo Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Oklo Inc. price-eps-surprise | Oklo Inc. Quote

Q4 Earnings Whispers for OKLO

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OKLO for the fourth quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of a beat. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: OKLO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at -$0.18 per share each.



Zacks Rank: OKLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping OKLO’s Upcoming Q4 Results

OKLO has entered an execution-heavy phase as it advances construction of the Aurora-INL reactor, with site work beginning in late 2025 and key components already under procurement. While this marks operational progress, it also means rising spending on engineering, equipment and site development before any electricity sales begin. Management still targets commercial operations around 2027-2028, leaving several years of costs without corresponding revenues. This extended development window could have kept quarterly earnings under pressure in the near term.



Strategic partnerships with Meta Platforms META and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU could have strengthened OKLO’s long-term revenue visibility. OKLO’s agreement with META to power a 1.2-GW campus in Ohio, expected to come online around 2030, provides a strong demand anchor and includes development prepayments that may partially support near-term funding. At the same time, OKLO’s collaboration with Centrus to develop HALEU deconversion services strengthens fuel supply reliability for advanced reactors. By linking reactor deployment, fuel processing and customer demand, OKLO, META and Centrus collectively reinforce a vertically integrated strategy that could improve future earnings visibility.



Rising capital requirements and ongoing operating losses could have pressured near-term profitability. OKLO continues to incur operating losses while investing in reactor construction, fuel infrastructure and partnerships involving META and Centrus. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a $36.3 million operating loss and a $29.2 million loss before tax, reflecting development spending and administrative costs. Although a strong balance sheet helps fund expansion, large capital projects tied to the META campus and fuel initiatives involving Centrus may have increased spending before revenues arrive. This dynamic could have kept earnings negative in the near term.

OKLO Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Shares of OKLO have more than doubled over the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, OKLO is trading at nearly 8 times book value — significantly higher than its subindustry — despite having no commercial reactors in operation.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Should You Play OKLO Pre-Q4 Earnings?

OKLO is viewed cautiously because its business remains at a very early stage despite promising long-term opportunities. The company aims to supply carbon-free electricity through its Aurora small nuclear plants and recently secured a 1.2-GW development agreement with Meta Platforms, which supports its vision of powering energy-intensive AI data centers. However, OKLO is still pre-revenue and continues to report losses, including a 20-cent per share loss in the third quarter of 2025, with earnings missing estimates in three of the past four quarters.



Although the company holds roughly $1.2 billion in cash, significant regulatory hurdles remain, including approvals from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Initial power generation from its planned Ohio campus is not expected until around 2030, meaning meaningful revenue could take several years to materialize. Compared with some established nuclear operators, which already generate stable earnings and cash flow, OKLO carries higher execution and timeline risks.

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Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.