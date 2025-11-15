Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Impact Tax Returns in Every State

How might next year’s tax season unfold taking the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in consideration? According to a new report from SmartAsset, most high cost-of-living states are expected to save thousands annually through OBBBA’s individual tax provisions.
SmartAsset used eight OBBBA provisions to calculate the expected value every state may anticipate in the upcoming tax years. Five states — California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Hawaii — are expected to save more than $2,000 annually.
View what your state’s total expected value may look like as well as the savings per tax return below. Also check out why workers in New York, Texas and Wyoming stand to benefit most from the Trump administration’s OBBBA.
1. California
- Total expected value: $2,293
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.77
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,221
- Average savings per senior: $1,386.60
2. Oregon
- Total expected value: $2,227
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.73
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,502
- Average savings per senior: $1,131.84
3. Massachusetts
- Total expected value: $2,150
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $190.19
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,507
- Average savings per senior: $1,110.96
4. Connecticut
- Total expected value: $2,125
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.41
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,495
- Average savings per senior: $1,386.60
5. Hawaii
- Total expected value: $2,078
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.16
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,521
- Average savings per senior: $1,388.04
6. New Jersey
- Total expected value: $1,896
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $188.18
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,339
- Average savings per senior: $1,387.08
7. Virginia
- Total expected value: $1,755
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.44
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,383
- Average savings per senior: $1,134
8. New York
- Total expected value: $1,741
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $187.79
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,510
- Average savings per senior: $970.56
9. Delaware
- Total expected value: $1,722
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $197.55
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,586
- Average savings per senior: $1,150.56
10. Maryland
- Total expected value: $1,712
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.26
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,945
- Average savings per senior: $1,386
11. Iowa
- Total expected value: $1,698
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $180
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,511
- Average savings per senior: $1,009.92
12. Rhode Island
- Total expected value: $1,686
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.83
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,711
- Average savings per senior: $972.48
13. New Hampshire
- Total expected value: $1,679
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $209.20
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,853
- Average savings per senior: $1,150.56
14. Florida
- Total expected value: $1,665
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $161.08
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,204
- Average savings per senior: $992.64
15. Utah
- Total expected value: $1,649
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $200.67
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,119
- Average savings per senior: $1,396.92
16. North Dakota
- Total expected value: $1,642
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $178.88
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,541
- Average savings per senior: $1,008
17. Wyoming
- Total expected value: $1,638
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.17
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,581
- Average savings per senior: $1,010.40
18. Illinois
- Total expected value: $1,629
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.05
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,640
- Average savings per senior: $982.08
19. Minnesota
- Total expected value: $1,621
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $204.19
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,741
- Average savings per senior: $1,001.76
20. Colorado
- Total expected value: $1,576
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $195.52
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,566
- Average savings per senior: $1,146.96
21. Nevada
- Total expected value: $1,547
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.39
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,612
- Average savings per senior: $5,612
22. South Dakota
- Total expected value: $1,532
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.13
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,585
- Average savings per senior: $1,003.20
23. Washington
- Total expected value: $1,525
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $199.15
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,579
- Average savings per senior: $1,140.48
24. Nebraska
- Total expected value: $1,497
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.59
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,481
- Average savings per senior: $1,013.28
25. Montana
- Total expected value: $1,462
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $172.08
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,375
- Average savings per senior: $1,013.76
26. Kansas
- Total expected value: $1,443
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.82
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,471
- Average savings per senior: $1,002.72
27. North Carolina
- Total expected value: $1,407
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.22
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,324
- Average savings per senior: $994.08
28. Pennsylvania
- Total expected value: $1,336
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.60
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,345
- Average savings per senior: $988.32
29. Idaho
- Total expected value: $1,293
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.61
- Savings per tax return using itemization: 4,509
- Average savings per senior: $1,025.76
30. Arizona
- Total expected value: $1,290
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.67
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,866
- Average savings per senior: $1,002
31. Texas
- Total expected value: $1,288
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.23
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,299
- Average savings per senior: $996.96
32. Vermont
- Total expected value: $1,269
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $171.02
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,421
- Average savings per senior: $1,008.48
33. Georgia
- Total expected value: $1,262
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $155.83
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,042
- Average savings per senior: $984.96
34. Maine
- Total expected value: $1,250
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $173.30
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,445
- Average savings per senior: $1,003.20
35. Alaska
- Total expected value: $1,249
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $208.62
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,929
- Average savings per senior: $1,385.52
36. South Carolina
- Total expected value: $1,242
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.01
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,315
- Average savings per senior: $1,001.76
37. Missouri
- Total expected value: $1,221
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.38
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,432
- Average savings per senior: $991.20
38. Alabama
- Total expected value: $1,193
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.67
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,330
- Average savings per senior: $988.80
39. Wisconsin
- Total expected value: $1,178
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.67
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,455
- Average savings per senior: $1,005.60
40. Ohio
- Total expected value: $1,104
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.23
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,390
- Average savings per senior: $981.12
41. Michigan
- Total expected value: $1,075
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.61
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,398
- Average savings per senior: $994.56
42. Tennessee
- Total expected value: $1,049
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $175.07
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $1,349
- Average savings per senior: $988.32
43. Indiana
- Total expected value: $1,047
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.94
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,461
- Average savings per senior: $989.28
44. Oklahoma
- Total expected value: $1,031
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $122.85
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,359
- Average savings per senior: $982.08
45. New Mexico
- Total expected value: $970
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $117.76
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,381
- Average savings per senior: $976.32
46. Arkansas
- Total expected value: $967
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $124.09
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,388
- Average savings per senior: $990.24
47. Kentucky
- Total expected value: $957
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $123.43
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,399
- Average savings per senior: $987.36
48. Mississippi
- Total expected value: $917
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $120.52
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,365
- Average savings per senior: $970.08
49. Louisiana
- Total expected value: $891
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $119.69
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,371
- Average savings per senior: $973.44
50. West Virginia
- Total expected value: $775
- Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $126.80
- Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,475
- Average savings per senior: $984.96
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Impact Tax Returns in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.