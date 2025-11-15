Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Impact Tax Returns in Every State

How might next year’s tax season unfold taking the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in consideration? According to a new report from SmartAsset, most high cost-of-living states are expected to save thousands annually through OBBBA’s individual tax provisions.

SmartAsset used eight OBBBA provisions to calculate the expected value every state may anticipate in the upcoming tax years. Five states — California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Hawaii — are expected to save more than $2,000 annually.

View what your state’s total expected value may look like as well as the savings per tax return below. Also check out why workers in New York, Texas and Wyoming stand to benefit most from the Trump administration’s OBBBA.

1. California

Total expected value: $2,293

$2,293 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.77

$182.77 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,221

$5,221 Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

2. Oregon

Total expected value: $2,227

$2,227 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.73

$194.73 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,502

$5,502 Average savings per senior: $1,131.84

3. Massachusetts

Total expected value: $2,150

$2,150 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $190.19

$190.19 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,507

$5,507 Average savings per senior: $1,110.96

4. Connecticut

Total expected value: $2,125

$2,125 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.41

$192.41 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,495

$5,495 Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

5. Hawaii

Total expected value: $2,078

$2,078 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.16

$194.16 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,521

$5,521 Average savings per senior: $1,388.04

6. New Jersey

Total expected value: $1,896

$1,896 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $188.18

$188.18 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,339

$5,339 Average savings per senior: $1,387.08

7. Virginia

Total expected value: $1,755

$1,755 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.44

$192.44 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,383

$5,383 Average savings per senior: $1,134

8. New York

Total expected value: $1,741

$1,741 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $187.79

$187.79 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,510

$5,510 Average savings per senior: $970.56

9. Delaware

Total expected value: $1,722

$1,722 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $197.55

$197.55 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,586

$5,586 Average savings per senior: $1,150.56

10. Maryland

Total expected value: $1,712

$1,712 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.26

$170.26 Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,945

$2,945 Average savings per senior: $1,386

11. Iowa

Total expected value: $1,698

$1,698 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $180

$180 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,511

$4,511 Average savings per senior: $1,009.92

12. Rhode Island

Total expected value: $1,686

$1,686 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.83

$193.83 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,711

$5,711 Average savings per senior: $972.48

13. New Hampshire

Total expected value: $1,679

$1,679 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $209.20

$209.20 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,853

$5,853 Average savings per senior: $1,150.56

14. Florida

Total expected value: $1,665

$1,665 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $161.08

$161.08 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,204

$4,204 Average savings per senior: $992.64

15. Utah

Total expected value: $1,649

$1,649 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $200.67

$200.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,119

$5,119 Average savings per senior: $1,396.92

16. North Dakota

Total expected value: $1,642

$1,642 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $178.88

$178.88 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,541

$4,541 Average savings per senior: $1,008

17. Wyoming

Total expected value: $1,638

$1,638 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.17

$183.17 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,581

$4,581 Average savings per senior: $1,010.40

18. Illinois

Total expected value: $1,629

$1,629 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.05

$198.05 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,640

$5,640 Average savings per senior: $982.08

19. Minnesota

Total expected value: $1,621

$1,621 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $204.19

$204.19 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,741

$5,741 Average savings per senior: $1,001.76

20. Colorado

Total expected value: $1,576

$1,576 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $195.52

$195.52 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,566

$4,566 Average savings per senior: $1,146.96

21. Nevada

Total expected value: $1,547

$1,547 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.39

$193.39 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,612

$5,612 Average savings per senior: $5,612

22. South Dakota

Total expected value: $1,532

$1,532 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.13

$182.13 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,585

$4,585 Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

23. Washington

Total expected value: $1,525

$1,525 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $199.15

$199.15 Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,579

$2,579 Average savings per senior: $1,140.48

24. Nebraska

Total expected value: $1,497

$1,497 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.59

$177.59 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,481

$4,481 Average savings per senior: $1,013.28

25. Montana

Total expected value: $1,462

$1,462 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $172.08

$172.08 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,375

$4,375 Average savings per senior: $1,013.76

26. Kansas

Total expected value: $1,443

$1,443 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.82

$177.82 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,471

$4,471 Average savings per senior: $1,002.72

27. North Carolina

Total expected value: $1,407

$1,407 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.22

$170.22 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,324

$4,324 Average savings per senior: $994.08

28. Pennsylvania

Total expected value: $1,336

$1,336 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.60

$168.60 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,345

$4,345 Average savings per senior: $988.32

29. Idaho

Total expected value: $1,293

$1,293 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.61

$183.61 Savings per tax return using itemization: 4,509

4,509 Average savings per senior: $1,025.76

30. Arizona

Total expected value: $1,290

$1,290 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.67

$198.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,866

$3,866 Average savings per senior: $1,002

31. Texas

Total expected value: $1,288

$1,288 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.23

$168.23 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,299

$4,299 Average savings per senior: $996.96

32. Vermont

Total expected value: $1,269

$1,269 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $171.02

$171.02 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,421

$4,421 Average savings per senior: $1,008.48

33. Georgia

Total expected value: $1,262

$1,262 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $155.83

$155.83 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,042

$4,042 Average savings per senior: $984.96

34. Maine

Total expected value: $1,250

$1,250 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $173.30

$173.30 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,445

$4,445 Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

35. Alaska

Total expected value: $1,249

$1,249 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $208.62

$208.62 Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,929

$5,929 Average savings per senior: $1,385.52

36. South Carolina

Total expected value: $1,242

$1,242 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.01

$169.01 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,315

$4,315 Average savings per senior: $1,001.76

37. Missouri

Total expected value: $1,221

$1,221 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.38

$174.38 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,432

$4,432 Average savings per senior: $991.20

38. Alabama

Total expected value: $1,193

$1,193 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.67

$170.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,330

$4,330 Average savings per senior: $988.80

39. Wisconsin

Total expected value: $1,178

$1,178 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.67

$174.67 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,455

$4,455 Average savings per senior: $1,005.60

40. Ohio

Total expected value: $1,104

$1,104 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.23

$169.23 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,390

$4,390 Average savings per senior: $981.12

41. Michigan

Total expected value: $1,075

$1,075 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.61

$170.61 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,398

$4,398 Average savings per senior: $994.56

42. Tennessee

Total expected value: $1,049

$1,049 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $175.07

$175.07 Savings per tax return using itemization: $1,349

$1,349 Average savings per senior: $988.32

43. Indiana

Total expected value: $1,047

$1,047 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.94

$174.94 Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,461

$4,461 Average savings per senior: $989.28

44. Oklahoma

Total expected value: $1,031

$1,031 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $122.85

$122.85 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,359

$3,359 Average savings per senior: $982.08

45. New Mexico

Total expected value: $970

$970 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $117.76

$117.76 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,381

$3,381 Average savings per senior: $976.32

46. Arkansas

Total expected value: $967

$967 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $124.09

$124.09 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,388

$3,388 Average savings per senior: $990.24

47. Kentucky

Total expected value: $957

$957 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $123.43

$123.43 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,399

$3,399 Average savings per senior: $987.36

48. Mississippi

Total expected value: $917

$917 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $120.52

$120.52 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,365

$3,365 Average savings per senior: $970.08

49. Louisiana

Total expected value: $891

$891 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $119.69

$119.69 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,371

$3,371 Average savings per senior: $973.44

50. West Virginia

Total expected value: $775

$775 Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $126.80

$126.80 Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,475

$3,475 Average savings per senior: $984.96

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Impact Tax Returns in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.