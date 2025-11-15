Personal Finance

Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Impact Tax Returns in Every State

November 15, 2025 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

How might next year’s tax season unfold taking the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in consideration? According to a new report from SmartAsset, most high cost-of-living states are expected to save thousands annually through OBBBA’s individual tax provisions.

Learn More: Here’s How to Avoid a Huge Tax Bill After a Successful Side Gig

See Next: 9 Low-Effort Ways to Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week

SmartAsset used eight OBBBA provisions to calculate the expected value every state may anticipate in the upcoming tax years. Five states — California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Hawaii — are expected to save more than $2,000 annually.

View what your state’s total expected value may look like as well as the savings per tax return below. Also check out why workers in New York, Texas and Wyoming stand to benefit most from the Trump administration’s OBBBA.

Aerial view of residential neighborhood with scattered houses build on hill slopes, Mill Valley, North San Francisco Bay Area, California.

1. California

  • Total expected value: $2,293
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.77
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,221
  • Average savings per senior: $1,386.60

That’s Interesting: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Middle Class

Discover More: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said

Drone shot of downtown Portland, Oregon and the city skyline against the bridge over water at sunrise

2. Oregon

  • Total expected value: $2,227
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.73
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,502
  • Average savings per senior: $1,131.84

Find Out: What Are Progressive Taxes and How Do They Work?

Picture of a coastal New England town, Marblehead, located in Essex County, Massachusetts on a bright sunny day.

3. Massachusetts

  • Total expected value: $2,150
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $190.19
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,507
  • Average savings per senior: $1,110.96
Yale University campus stock photo

4. Connecticut

  • Total expected value: $2,125
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.41
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,495
  • Average savings per senior: $1,386.60
Princeville Bay, Kaua'i.

5. Hawaii

  • Total expected value: $2,078
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $194.16
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,521
  • Average savings per senior: $1,388.04
Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA - April 4, 2022: Daytime view of the Casino Pier and shops on the boardwalk along the beach.

6. New Jersey

  • Total expected value: $1,896
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $188.18
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,339
  • Average savings per senior: $1,387.08
Aerial View looking south of the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach at Sunset stock photo

7. Virginia

  • Total expected value: $1,755
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $192.44
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,383
  • Average savings per senior: $1,134

View More: 5 Ways You Can Reduce Your Tax Bill Like a Millionaire, According to Robert Kiyosaki

The aerial drone view of the residential district of White Plains, the city in Westchester County, New York State, USA.

8. New York

  • Total expected value: $1,741
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $187.79
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,510
  • Average savings per senior: $970.56
Wilmington, in the state of Delaware, and is located at the confluence of the Christina river and brandywine creek.

9. Delaware

  • Total expected value: $1,722
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $197.55
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,586
  • Average savings per senior: $1,150.56
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

10. Maryland

  • Total expected value: $1,712
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.26
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,945
  • Average savings per senior: $1,386
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

11. Iowa

  • Total expected value: $1,698
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $180
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,511
  • Average savings per senior: $1,009.92
Newport, Rhode Island.

12. Rhode Island

  • Total expected value: $1,686
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.83
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,711
  • Average savings per senior: $972.48

Explore Next: 8 Ways Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Offer Tax Relief

Nashua is a city in southern New Hampshire, United States.

13. New Hampshire

  • Total expected value: $1,679
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $209.20
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,853
  • Average savings per senior: $1,150.56
Fort Lauderdale Broward County Florida iStock

14. Florida

  • Total expected value: $1,665
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $161.08
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,204
  • Average savings per senior: $992.64
Salt Lake City skyline at sunset with Wasatch Mountains in the background, Utah, USA.

15. Utah

  • Total expected value: $1,649
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $200.67
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,119
  • Average savings per senior: $1,396.92
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

16. North Dakota

  • Total expected value: $1,642
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $178.88
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,541
  • Average savings per senior: $1,008
Stock photograph of a row of traditionally built businesses in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, USA.

17. Wyoming

  • Total expected value: $1,638
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.17
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,581
  • Average savings per senior: $1,010.40

Read More: What Trump’s New Tax Law Means for Upper-Middle-Class Families in 2025

Aerial View of Chicago Suburb Downers Grove, Illinois in Summer stock photo

18. Illinois

  • Total expected value: $1,629
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.05
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,640
  • Average savings per senior: $982.08
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

19. Minnesota

  • Total expected value: $1,621
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $204.19
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,741
  • Average savings per senior: $1,001.76
Boulder Reservoir stock photo

20. Colorado

  • Total expected value: $1,576
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $195.52
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,566
  • Average savings per senior: $1,146.96
Fall in Reno Nevada along the riverwalk.

21. Nevada

  • Total expected value: $1,547
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $193.39
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,612
  • Average savings per senior: $5,612
Shot of Sioux Falls, South Dakota at sunrise with colors reflected on the water against lit up buildings

22. South Dakota

  • Total expected value: $1,532
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $182.13
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,585
  • Average savings per senior: $1,003.20

Trending Now: The Estate Planning Secret the IRS Doesn’t Want You To Know, According To John Liang

September 15,2023, Vancouver, Washington.

23. Washington

  • Total expected value: $1,525
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $199.15
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $2,579
  • Average savings per senior: $1,140.48
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

24. Nebraska

  • Total expected value: $1,497
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.59
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,481
  • Average savings per senior: $1,013.28
Bigfork,Montana,USA- August 18,2019: Waterfront Group of condos with small docks,boats, lamp posts and bags.

25. Montana

  • Total expected value: $1,462
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $172.08
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,375
  • Average savings per senior: $1,013.76
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

26. Kansas

  • Total expected value: $1,443
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $177.82
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,471
  • Average savings per senior: $1,002.72
Beautiful shot of High Point skyline on a clear winter day stock photo

27. North Carolina

  • Total expected value: $1,407
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.22
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,324
  • Average savings per senior: $994.08

Discover Next: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain How Rich People Avoid Taxes Like I’m 12 — Here’s What It Said

Oil City, Pennsylvania, USA 8/9/2019 The Oil City Library in Venango county, opened in this location in July, 1904 with 5000 books.

28. Pennsylvania

  • Total expected value: $1,336
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.60
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,345
  • Average savings per senior: $988.32
Shot of downtown Boise Idaho in the city center with trees standing next to tall office buildings

29. Idaho

  • Total expected value: $1,293
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $183.61
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: 4,509
  • Average savings per senior: $1,025.76
Papago Park after Sunset stock photo

30. Arizona

  • Total expected value: $1,290
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $198.67
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,866
  • Average savings per senior: $1,002
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

31. Texas

  • Total expected value: $1,288
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $168.23
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,299
  • Average savings per senior: $996.96
Autumn in Bennington, Vermont stock photo

32. Vermont

  • Total expected value: $1,269
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $171.02
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,421
  • Average savings per senior: $1,008.48

Explore More: Trump Wants To Replace Income Taxes With Tariffs: 2 Impacts on the Middle Class

Augusta, Georgia

33. Georgia

  • Total expected value: $1,262
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $155.83
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,042
  • Average savings per senior: $984.96
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

34. Maine

  • Total expected value: $1,250
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $173.30
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,445
  • Average savings per senior: $1,003.20
Aerial picture of Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska with tall buildings during a stormy Summer Sunset.

35. Alaska

  • Total expected value: $1,249
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $208.62
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $5,929
  • Average savings per senior: $1,385.52
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina iStock-1478262147

36. South Carolina

  • Total expected value: $1,242
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.01
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,315
  • Average savings per senior: $1,001.76
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

37. Missouri

  • Total expected value: $1,221
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.38
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,432
  • Average savings per senior: $991.20

See More: 41 States That Won’t Tax Social Security Benefits in 2025

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

38. Alabama

  • Total expected value: $1,193
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.67
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,330
  • Average savings per senior: $988.80
A tower clocks architecture rising above the trees in Kohler, Wisconsin.

39. Wisconsin

  • Total expected value: $1,178
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.67
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,455
  • Average savings per senior: $1,005.60
Beds of colorful mums at Lake Anna in Barberton, Ohio, late fall.

40. Ohio

  • Total expected value: $1,104
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $169.23
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,390
  • Average savings per senior: $981.12
Rogers City, Michigan, USA - October 23, 2021: The Sailors Memorial.

41. Michigan

  • Total expected value: $1,075
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $170.61
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,398
  • Average savings per senior: $994.56
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

42. Tennessee

  • Total expected value: $1,049
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $175.07
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $1,349
  • Average savings per senior: $988.32

Be Aware: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

Image of Bloomington Indiana downtown The Square with courthouse aerial.

43. Indiana

  • Total expected value: $1,047
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $174.94
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $4,461
  • Average savings per senior: $989.28
Street view in Jenks - a small village in Oklahoma - JENKS - OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 24, 2017 photography.

44. Oklahoma

  • Total expected value: $1,031
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $122.85
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,359
  • Average savings per senior: $982.08
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

45. New Mexico

  • Total expected value: $970
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $117.76
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,381
  • Average savings per senior: $976.32
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

46. Arkansas

  • Total expected value: $967
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $124.09
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,388
  • Average savings per senior: $990.24
Picture looking down at the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River at sunrise with the buildings lit up

47. Kentucky

  • Total expected value: $957
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $123.43
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,399
  • Average savings per senior: $987.36

Read Next: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Shot of Jackson Mississippi State Capitol Building set against a sunrise and flanked with trees and streetlights

48. Mississippi

  • Total expected value: $917
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $120.52
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,365
  • Average savings per senior: $970.08
Colorful homes and historic architecture in New Orleans, Louisiana.

49. Louisiana

  • Total expected value: $891
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $119.69
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,371
  • Average savings per senior: $973.44
Picture of Harpers Ferry in West Virginia scenic overlook with the Potomac River on a bright, cloudless day

50. West Virginia

  • Total expected value: $775
  • Savings per tax return using standard deduction: $126.80
  • Savings per tax return using itemization: $3,475
  • Average savings per senior: $984.96

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How the One Big Beautiful Bill Will Impact Tax Returns in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.