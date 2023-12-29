Here’s How Often Americans Move — and How Much They’re Spending

Whether you’re changing jobs, expecting a new family member or emptying your nest, you may be considering a move. Americans are a mobile society, so moving is common in this country. But how often do Americans actually move? How much does it cost?

Learn: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

Read: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

How Often Do Americans Move?

According to Steinway Moving and Storage, the average American moves 11.7 times in their life. That sounds like a lot but consider your own life. Did you move away for college? Have you ever taken a new job in a new city? Did you upsize or downsize your home, even in the same town? Americans tend to find new places to live when their needs change.

When Do Americans Move?

Most of the moving that Americans do takes place during early adulthood. Between the ages of 18 and 45, the average American will move five or six times. Once you reach the age of 45, you’re likely to only move two or three more times.

Here’s an example of how you might move in your lifetime.

At age 4, your parents decide they want to move to a town with better schools or bigger yards than where they are now. At age 12, one of your parents gets a job in another city, so the family moves to be closer to the job. At age 22, after college, you move to a different city to start your career. At age 26, the career is going well, so you move to a larger apartment in the same city. At age 29, you get married and move to a different apartment with your spouse. At age 33, the impending birth of your second child necessitates a move to a starter house in the suburbs. At age 38, you and your spouse move to a larger home in a town with better schools. At age 44, your career success allows you to move to a larger home in the same town. At age 60, after the children have left the nest, you and your spouse decide to move to a smaller, less expensive home. At age 68, you and your spouse move to a warmer climate and a smaller house that requires less maintenance. At age 75, even the smaller house is getting to be a bit much to take care of, so you and your spouse move to a retirement community.

That’s 11 moves in one lifetime. Your situation may differ, of course, but this illustrates that it’s not unusual for Americans to move nearly a dozen times.

Why Americans Move

There are many reasons why Americans move from one residence to another, but the most common reasons are:

A new job. Many Americans will move for the right job, especially if it offers more pay or better advancement opportunities.

A change in family size. When you have a baby, that one-bedroom apartment can get small pretty fast. Many families will move from an apartment to a house, or from a small house to a larger one, when the kids come along. Once the children are grown and have moved to homes of their own, the parents may move back into a smaller home that’s easier to take care of.

A better neighborhood. The ‘right’ neighborhood can mean very different things are different stages of life. Young working adults may find it advantageous to live in the city, while families with small children may relocate for better schools. Retirees may choose to live where the weather is better.

How Much Moving Costs

According to Forbes, the average local move costs about $2,000 for a three-bedroom home. If you’re moving long distance, you can expect to pay an average of $5,500.

Most moving companies will give you an estimate based on the size of your home and the distance of the move but understand that you’ll pay between $25 and $125 per mover per hour, and even moving the smallest apartment around the corner requires at least two movers.

There’s also the cost to physically move your belongings from your old home to your new one. This will vary by the distance between the two residences and will also reflect the cost of gas. When gas prices spike, your moving costs will go up as well, particularly for cross-country or other long-distance moves.

You’ll also pay for insurance for your property, which will cost between 1% and 5% of the value of the property. Don’t skip this for the sake of saving a little money — you’ll regret it if something is damaged in transit.

You can pay for the moving company to pack your belongings as well. Paying someone else for this arduous chore can not only save you time, but it will help ensure that your belongings are wrapped and packed correctly, minimizing potential damage. Expect to pay $250 to $1,400 or more for packing, depending on how much ‘stuff’ you have.

If you are moving long distance and don’t want to drive, or if you have a boat or recreational vehicle that needs to come with you, you can pay for these to be shipped to your new home. Expect to pay $1,200 to $2,100 to ship a car, depending on how far it’s going – more if it needs to be rushed.

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here’s Where I’d Retire If I Had $1 Million

Most people consider moving to be a chore but knowing what to expect– especially in terms of cost — can reduce the stress. Planning and budgeting for your move well ahead of time will help things go smoothly, so you’ll be enjoying your new home before you know it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Often Americans Move — and How Much They’re Spending

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.