Here's How Neuroscience Drugs Aided AbbVie's Top-line Growth in Q3

Over the past few years, AbbVie’s ABBV neuroscience franchise has shifted from a secondary portfolio to a meaningful growth engine. The segment has consistently delivered double-digit growth, with its contribution to the company’s overall topline steadily increasing — a trend that remained evident in the third quarter of 2025.

Neuroscience drugs now account for about 18% of AbbVie’s topline, with the segment’s Q3 sales registering a growth of 20% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by higher sales of Botox Therapeutic and oral migraine drugs Qulipta and Ubrelvy, all of which registered double-digit gains over the prior-year levels. Per AbbVie, Qulipta is currently the leading CGRP therapy for migraine prevention, with a total prescription share of around 7.5%.

Sales of the company’s depression drug Vraylar also rose 7% year over year to $934 million, driven by steady demand across approved indications and continued positive physician feedback on its benefit-risk profile.

Additional momentum came from the recently approved Parkinson’s disease (PD) therapy Vyalev, which generated $138 million in sales during the third quarter, up 40% sequentially on strong uptake across ex-U.S. markets.

Looking ahead, the neuroscience franchise is positioned to play an even larger role in AbbVie’s growth strategy. Beyond the expected uptake of its marketed therapies, the company is preparing to broaden this portfolio with new offerings. ABBV has recently submitted a regulatory filing to the FDA for tavapadon, a once-daily oral therapy for PD backed by late-stage data showing symptomatic improvement across a broad patient group. If approved, tavapadon — expected to launch next year — would expand AbbVie’s PD footprint and further strengthen the long-term contribution of its neuroscience segment.

ABBV’s Competition in the Neuroscience Space

Other bigger players in the neuroscience space are Biogen BIIB and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

Due to the steeply declining revenues of its multiple sclerosis franchise, Biogen is diversifying into novel neuroscience therapies. BIIB, along with partner Eisai, is one of the two companies that market an FDA-approved treatment for AD, Leqembi. Biogen also markets Zurzuvae, the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for postpartum depression (PPD).

J&J markets several leading neuroscience products, led by the blockbuster antidepressant nasal spray Spravato and antipsychotic drug Invega Sustenna. Both remain key growth drivers for the company’s pharma unit. In April, J&J completed the acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies, which added antidepressant drug Caplyta to its neuroscience portfolio. While already approved for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, this drug was recently secured FDA approval for a third indication — major depressive disorder (MDD) — an area with significant commercial potential.

ABBV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AbbVie is trading at a slight premium to the industry. Based on the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 16.76 times forward earnings, a tad higher than its industry's average of 16.71. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 13.37.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom-line estimate movements for 2025 have declined over the past 30 days, while those for 2026 have remained consistent during the same timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

