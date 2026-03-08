Here's How Much the Wealthiest Americans Have Saved for Retirement

Key Points

The median retirement savings for Americans was $87,000 in 2022.

This number was much lower for savers around the 50th percentile in household income.

The wealthiest Americans have median savings of more than $500,000.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

I probably don't need to tell you that saving for retirement is difficult for many people. Or that the wealthiest Americans tend to lead vastly different lives than the average person. But it's one thing to know those things in an abstract way and another to see the hard numbers.

Data from the Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances reveal that the retirement savings gap between the average and the richest Americans is the widest it's ever been.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The median retirement savings for all Americans was $87,000 as of 2022. That's not very much to begin with. But when we separate savers into groups by income percentile, things get even worse for the typical saver.

Those in the 40th to 60th percentile of savers have a median savings of just $39,000. Meanwhile, those in the 90th percentile or higher have median savings of $558,600. The average for this group is over $1.04 million.

Obviously, it's a lot easier to save when you're earning well into the six figures. But this doesn't mean a comfortable retirement is completely out of the question if you're not upper class.

With the right retirement savings strategies and regular contributions, it's possible to achieve your goal. Set aside what you can each month, even if it's only a few dollars. Your earliest contributions often turn out to be your most valuable because they're invested the longest. Set aside bonuses and tax refunds as well if you get them. And don't forget to celebrate your progress along the way.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.