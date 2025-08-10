Here’s How Much Upper Class Retirees Get in Social Security at Age 75

Social Security is a vital source of income for many retired Americans. More than 57 million Americans over age 65 received benefits as of May 2025, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Many depend on the income, with 63% of recipients claiming it makes up at least half of their income, per a 2024 Pew Research Center survey.

Not all recipients must rely heavily on benefits, though. Each situation is different, so it’s advantageous to get an idea of what’s possible to aid in retirement planning.

How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Receives in Benefits at Age 75

The average monthly benefit for a 75-year-old was $2,064 as of December 2024, according to the SSA. Men received slightly more, receiving $2,277, and women less at $1,856.

That is merely the average. For those in the 90th percentile, the amount increases to $3,105 across genders, according to the SSA. Upper class individuals can reasonably expect to be within that range. The maximum someone aged 70 and over can receive is $5,108 in 2025.

How Social Security Calculates Your Monthly Benefit Amount

The SSA uses two key variables when calculating your monthly benefits: lifetime earnings and when you claim benefits. Basically, the longer you work, the more Social Security payroll taxes you pay. This directly influences the amount you can receive, as the SSA uses the best 35 earning years of your work history.

When you claim impacts the amount, too. Full retirement age (FRA) is currently 67 years of age, although retirees can claim benefits beginning at 62. According to the SSA, delaying claiming benefits adds 8% to your annual benefits once you begin receiving benefits, or you reach 70 years old. Claiming benefits early can be costly, however, reducing payouts by up to 30%.

Social Security Is Just One Part of Retirement

While many retirees depend on Social Security, it’s only one piece of retirement. Knowing the average amount an upper class individual receives can help Americans make a more informed decision with their retirement resources.

Americans with investments and other savings can use Social Security to augment the lifestyle they want in retirement.

Upper class retirees who are 75 can expect to receive roughly $3,100 in monthly benefits at the end of 2024. With cost-of-living adjustments, that amount will continue to increase year over year.

