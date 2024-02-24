News & Insights

Here’s How Much the Living Wage Is in Your State

February 24, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates ->

Making a livable wage can be a lifelong struggle. The mounting costs of housing and basic necessities can add up quickly, leaving you scraping to make ends meet rather than saving and building wealth. How far your money goes depends on where you live, too.

That’s why GOBankingRates conducted a study to identify the annual living wage needed to live comfortably in each of the 50 states, and it revealed that even if you’re living comfortably in one region, you could be living paycheck to paycheck in another.

GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses in all 50 states, using the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.”

“Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. GOBankingRates also found the median household income of each state from the 2022 American Community Survey and compared the difference between the living wage and median income of each state.

Check out how much you need to earn to cover all your expenses in all 50 states.

Alabama

Alabama

  • Living Wage: $63,074

Alabama is among the least expensive places in America to live but earning a median wage would still leave inhabitants of the YellowHammer State $3,465 short of a living wage.

The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

Alaska

  • Living Wage: $97,546

Life in the last frontier state comes at a cost, with housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation in Alaska all fairly expensive. The northernmost state ranks 46 in the country, with the difference between a living wage and median income at $11,176.

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

  • Living Wage: $83,561

Arizona’s cost for housing is $18,685, over $4,000 more than the national average. Here the difference between the living wage and the actual median income is $10,980.

Little Rock Arkansas

Arkansas

  • Living Wage: $62,976

Arkansas is one of the states where your dollar will stretch pretty far, ranking it second in the nation. Many residents of the Razorback State, though, are still struggling to hit the annual living wage mark as the average household income is just $56,335.

Los Angeles California skyline at sunset

California

  • Living Wage: $110,333

The nation’s most populous state is also among the most expensive, with a living wage translating to nearly six figures if you’re planning on following the 50/30/20 rule. Even for a state with an annual median income of $91,905, those are costs that are hard to bear.

Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with green trees and the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

Colorado

  • Living Wage: $80,652

Residents of the Rocky Mountain State have some money to spare. With a median income of $87,598, the average Coloradan can bank $6,946 at the end of the year.

Hartford Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Living Wage: $87,380

Connecticut’s relatively high cost of living means you would need to earn just over $90,000 to follow the 50/30/20 formula. A big chunk of that ends up going to housing, with an average annual bill of $17,844 for Connecticut residents.

beach in Lewes Delaware at sunset

Delaware

  • Living Wage: $74,285

While Delaware residents enjoy overall costs that generally aren’t too far above the national average, they are paying $135 (per month) more for their groceries than the average American, translating to $1,620 every year for food at home.

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

Florida

  • Living Wage: $76,410

The median income in the Sunshine State isn’t quite enough to make it easy on the average resident, who earns $67,917 a year. That leaves a gap of nearly $8,493 between the typical annual salary and a living wage. Still, Florida is considered one the best states for the middle class.

Georgia

Georgia

  • Living Wage: $66,261

Georgians have an easier time financially than residents of some other states. Expenses are quite a bit below the national average and their median income is above the living wage at $71,355.

Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Living Wage: $148,683

Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country, mostly due to housing costs that run at nearly $44,435 a year. As such, despite a median income of $94,814 a year, the typical Hawaiian is still nearly $53,869 short of a living wage — the largest such gap in this study.

Boise downtown

Idaho

  • Living Wage: $73,594

Idaho is a state that comes close to matching a living wage to actual earnings, able to afford residents to meet expenses and beyond, but it still has a median income of $70,215, leaving a gap of $3,380. The annual utilities cost in Idaho is among the lowest in the study.

Chicago Illinois

Illinois

  • Living Wage: $67,424

Residents of this midwestern state are earning a median salary of $78,433. That puts the average income $11,009 above the living wage and making it 14th in the nation.

Indianapolis Indiana

Indiana

  • Living Wage: $67,728

Indiana is one of the cheaper states to live in, with the median income coming to $67,173 for residents and the gap between a liveable wage being only $555.

Davenport Iowa cityscape at sunset

Iowa

  • Living Wage: $66,360

The median salary in Iowa is $70,571 — $4,211 above the annual living wage, meaning that residents of the state have several thousand dollars extra in their bank accounts every year.

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Living Wage: $64,254

Kansas is one of several Midwestern states where mid-range median salaries are matched by a low cost of living, putting money back in the pockets of many residents. With a median salary of $69,747, the typical Jayhawk earns $5,493 more than the living wage in the state.

Louisville, Kentucky, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

Kentucky

  • Living Wage: $66,829

While Kentucky has a low cost of living that’s largely in line with states such as Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, the median salary of just $60,183 leaves a $6,646 gap to a living wage despite below-average costs.

New Orleans Louisiana

Louisiana

  • Living Wage: $66,399

Louisiana has a median salary that is just $57,852, and a wage gap of $8,547. This means that while residents might be paying less for the cost of living, they’re also more likely to be struggling to afford everyday expenses.

Kennebunkport Maine

Maine

  • Living Wage: $84,628

Residents of Maine are much more likely to be struggling with higher costs than the rest of the country. The annual living wage of over $84,000 is among the highest in the country, but the median income there is just $68,251. That leaves a $16,377 gap between a median salary and a living wage.

Baltimore, Maryland, USA skyline on the Inner Harbor.

Maryland

  • Living Wage: $87,865

Maryland’s living wage of nearly $87,865 is among the top 10 highest in the country. Although Maryland is one of the nation’s most expensive places to live, the median annual salary of $98,461 covers the living wage and leaves over $10,000 extra for residents each year.

Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Living Wage: $120,416

Massachusetts residents can expect that the cost of their basic necessities will run significantly higher than the national average when totaled, leaving a sky-high living wage of $120,416. And while it’s a state of high earners, the average annual housing cost of $32,945 keeps most residents of the Bay State from meeting the living wage.

Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

Michigan

  • Living Wage: $67,589

The median income in Michigan is $68,505. Average housing costs of just $11,286 a year help Michigan residents meet the living wage while giving them just over $900 to spend on annual cost of living expenses.

Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

Minnesota

  • Living Wage: $70,115

The term “Minnesota Nice” generally refers to the state’s cordial residents, but it could also be describing the nexus of decent wages and affordable costs in the state. That’s because the median annual salary of $84,313 leaves Minnesotans with an excess of $14,198 a year above the living wage.

Biloxi Mississippi

Mississippi

  • Living Wage: $63,408

Mississippi has the lowest cost of living in the country. But before anyone starts thinking about making a big purchase, it also has a bottom-barrel annual median income of just over $52,985 — that results in a gap of more than $10,423.

iconic Gateway Arch at sunset in St. Louis Missouri

Missouri

  • Living Wage: $65,152

Residents of the Show Me State have a median annual income of $65,920 — which just covers their living wage, and in general, it’s a state where a dollar goes farther. Missouri is one of the 10 least expensive places to live.

Livingston Montana

Montana

  • Living Wage: $77,424

Some residents of the Big Sky State might grumble that it could just as easily be called the “Big Cost of Living State,” with average annual housing costs of $14,870. There is a gap of more than $11,000 between the median annual income of $66,341 a year and the average annual living wage.

Lincoln Nebraska

Nebraska

  • Living Wage: $66,972

While the median annual salary of $71,722 might mean that the typical Cornhusker isn’t exactly rolling in the dough, it’s still enough to exceed the annual living wage costs and keep an extra $4,750 in their savings account each year.

Nevada Las Vegas

Nevada

  • Living Wage: $78,851

Nevada is a relatively expensive state where residents don’t appear to be earning enough to cover costs. With an annual median income of $71,646, the average resident falls close to $7,205 short of the living wage.

Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

  • Living Wage: $84,394

While the cost of living in New Hampshire is high, the state also has a lot of residents with higher incomes, leading to a median salary of $90,845 a year. The resulting gap between the two is $6,451.

Large group of sailing yachts at the Manhattan Yacht Club marina, off Morris Canal Basin, at Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, New York State, USA.

New Jersey

  • Living Wage: $84,278

The Garden State comes with higher wages than a lot of other East Coast states. The median income is a whopping $97,126 and enough to surpass the living wage by over $12,000 per year.

dusk city shot in Santa Fe New Mexico

New Mexico

  • Living Wage: $69,539

It doesn’t cost as much to get by in New Mexico, but the state’s very low median income — just $58,722 — means most residents are still probably struggling to make ends meet. That median salary is $10,817 short of a living wage.

New York

New York

  • Living Wage: $100,205

Is it the Empire State or the Expensive State? While the median salary is a healthy $81,386, the $18,819 gap between paychecks and a living wage in New York puts it as the third most expensive state to live in the nation.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA skyline at dusk.

North Carolina

  • Living Wage: $71,690

Tar Heel State residents have significantly lower housing costs than most — paying about $13,390 a year on average. However, despite this, a low median income in the state leaves the typical resident earning $5,504 less than they need for a living wage.

Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota

  • Living Wage: $70,793

The annual cost of living in North Dakota is pretty on par with the national average, putting it right in the middle ranking at 25 of all states. With a median annual salary of $73,959 a year, the state’s typical resident earns almost $3,166 above the living wage.

Downtown Cleveland, Ohio, glows in setting sunlight as the full moon prepares to rise under the pink clouds at center left.

Ohio

  • Living Wage: $68,307

Ohioans come out just about even in the survey. The median income for the Buckeye State is $66,990, meaning the average resident is about $1,317 short of what they need by year’s end.

Oklahoma downtown skyline

Oklahoma

  • Living Wage: $63,893

Housing costs in Oklahoma are fairly low — just $10,314 on average — contributing to low overall costs. With a median income of $61,364, the average resident will come up $2,529 short of the living wage.

aerial view of Portland Oregon

Oregon

  • Living Wage: $90,851

While Hawaii’s astronomical gap of more than $50,000 between its median salary and its living wage is No. 1, Oregon’s gap is pretty sizable, at $14,219. The housing cost is one of the biggest reasons, with the average Oregonian needing more than $19,497 a year for a place to live.

Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

Pennsylvania

  • Living Wage: $70,008

Pennsylvania has housing costs currently at $11,910 a year. And the median salary of $73,170 in the Keystone State is over $3,000 more than the living wage.

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.

Rhode Island

  • Living Wage: $81,866

Unfortunately for Rhode Islanders, living in the smallest state carries a big price. Housing costs there are higher than the national average, costing the typical resident just about $17,510.

Charleston, South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Living Wage: $68,221

The median annual salary in the Palmetto State is $63,623, while the living wage is still about $4,598 higher than what the average South Carolinian makes.

South Dakota

South Dakota

  • Living Wage: $68,687

The average annual housing costs of $12,447 in South Dakota are about $2,000 lower than the national average. With a median income of $69,457, residents are $770 up in terms of a living wage, on average.

Tennessee

Tennessee

  • Living Wage: $65,750

The gap between the median income of $64,035 and the $65,750 living wage in Tennessee is $1,715, but that’s driven more by lower wages than higher costs. The costs of housing and every other category considered in the survey are lower than the national average in Tennessee.

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

Texas

  • Living Wage: $68,211

With a median income of $73,035 in the state, many Texans’ earnings exceed the annual living wage. That’s helped by average housing costs of $12,220 a year.

Salt Lake City skyline Utah at night.

Utah

  • Living Wage: $79,127

A median income of $86,833 in the Beehive State makes Utah the state with one of the highest positive gaps between living wage and median income — a total of almost $7,706 a year.

Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

Vermont

  • Living Wage: $88,598

Living in New England can get expensive, and the Green Mountain State has a high cost of living that’s not matched by what residents earn. With a median income of $74,014, Vermont residents fall well below earning the annual living wage for the state with a difference of $14,584.

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

Virginia

  • Living Wage: $76,264

While the cost of living is slightly higher than the national average in Virginia, the state’s high earning power helps to make it an affordable place to live. The median income in Virginia is $87,249.

Seattle skyline

Washington

  • Living Wage: $90,480

While life in Washington is pretty expensive when compared to the rest of the country, salaries are high as well. With the median income in the state reaching $90,325, there is only a $155 gap in between.

sunset over Charleston West Virginia

West Virginia

  • Living Wage: $61,842

West Virginia’s median annual salary is $55,217, and while the cost of living there is relatively low, a living wage is still $6,625 more than the typical salary.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • Living Wage: $71,524

Wisconsin is just about even when comparing the living wage and the median income. With a median salary of $72,458, the average resident of the Badger State is in a relatively good financial spot.

Jackson Hole, WY, USA - May 13, 2008: Ski slopes in Jackson Hole with panorama of vintage houses.

Wyoming

  • Living Wage: $68,563

Wyoming is one of a few states where income exceeds the living wage. With a median income of $72,495, the average Wyoming resident has enough to get by.

Jami Farkas, Jordan Rosenfeld and Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed annual living expenses in all 50 states, using the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest available) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The itemized costs of living evaluated were housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation, collectively termed “necessities.” Based on each state’s respective cost of living index for each category, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q3 Cost of Living Data Series, the study calculated the annual cost of each necessity and summed them up to find total annual expenditure on necessities. Using the 50-30-20 budget rule, which allocates 50% of income for necessities, the study doubled the total annual expenditure on necessities in order to determine the “living wage” in each state. “Living wage” is defined as the income required to be able to cover 50% necessities, 30% discretionary/luxury spending and 20% for savings. GOBankingRates also found the median household income of each state from the 2022 American Community Survey and compared the difference between the living wage and median income of each state. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much the Living Wage Is in Your State

