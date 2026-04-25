Here's How Much Social Security You Can Expect at Every Age From 62 to 70

Key Points

The average Social Security benefit for men is higher than the average for women.

Social Security isn't meant to replace all of someone's pre-retirement income.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security benefits play a key role in the retirement income of millions of Americans. That's why it's beneficial to get an idea of how much you can expect to receive, so you can begin planning accordingly. Social Security benefits vary widely because much of it depends on your career earnings, but having a gist of the average is helpful.

Here are the average Social Security benefits for ages 62 to 70:

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Age Average Benefit (Everyone) Average Benefit (Men) Average Benefit (Women) 62 $1,424 $1,573 $1,286 63 $1,436 $1,581 $1,300 64 $1,478 $1,625 $1,342 65 $1,607 $1,772 $1,457 66 $1,807 $1,999 $1,629 67 $2,016 $2,234 $1,802 68 $2,053 $2,272 $1,837 69 $2,097 $2,322 $1,877 70 $2,275 $2,530 $2,024

The increase in average benefit by age is due to the higher benefit someone receives by delaying claiming benefits, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that increases benefits each year.

Many retirees will find that the average Social Security benefit isn't enough to cover all of their expenses. In fact, Social Security has made it clear that benefits are not intended to replace 100% of someone's pre-retirement income. It's always best to think of Social Security as supplemental income if you can.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.