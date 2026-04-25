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Here's How Much Social Security You Can Expect at Every Age From 62 to 70

April 25, 2026 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by Stefon Walters for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Social Security benefits play a key role in the retirement income of millions of Americans. That's why it's beneficial to get an idea of how much you can expect to receive, so you can begin planning accordingly. Social Security benefits vary widely because much of it depends on your career earnings, but having a gist of the average is helpful.

Here are the average Social Security benefits for ages 62 to 70:

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Age Average Benefit (Everyone) Average Benefit (Men) Average Benefit (Women)
62 $1,424 $1,573 $1,286
63 $1,436 $1,581 $1,300
64 $1,478 $1,625 $1,342
65 $1,607 $1,772 $1,457
66 $1,807 $1,999 $1,629
67 $2,016 $2,234 $1,802
68 $2,053 $2,272 $1,837
69 $2,097 $2,322 $1,877
70 $2,275 $2,530 $2,024

Data source: Social Security Administration. Benefits are rounded to the nearest dollar and are as of the end of 2025.

A Social Security card amid various U.S. cash denominations.

Image source: Getty Images.

The increase in average benefit by age is due to the higher benefit someone receives by delaying claiming benefits, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that increases benefits each year.

Many retirees will find that the average Social Security benefit isn't enough to cover all of their expenses. In fact, Social Security has made it clear that benefits are not intended to replace 100% of someone's pre-retirement income. It's always best to think of Social Security as supplemental income if you can.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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