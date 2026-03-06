Here's How Much the New Senior Tax Deduction Will Save the Average Senior

Key Points

The new senior tax deduction is worth up to $6,000 per qualifying individual.

This will give the average senior an extra $670 in after-tax income.

Some seniors will not qualify for this deduction.

If you're 65 or older, you could have a bigger tax refund coming your way this year thanks to the new senior deduction. Not everyone will qualify, but those who do will pay taxes on $6,000 less this year ($12,000 for married couples), and that could result in significant savings.

While the exact amount you'll save will vary based on your income and which other deductions you qualify for, we already have a rough idea of what kind of difference this new senior tax deduction will have on the average person's retirement taxes.

How much savings will the new senior tax deduction bring?

The new $6,000 senior tax deduction will give the average qualifying senior an extra $670 in after-tax income, according to a June 2025 report from the Council of Economic Advisors. Married couples where both spouses qualify for the deduction will wind up with twice as much -- $1,340.

Keep in mind, this deduction stacks on top of the standard deduction for your tax filing status and the additional standard deduction for seniors. For the 2025 tax year, the latter is worth $2,000 for single adults or $1,600 per married senior.

Together with any other tax deductions and credits you qualify for, this could exempt a significant portion of your annual income from taxation. That, in turn, could lead to a smaller tax bill or a larger refund for you.

But it's difficult to say exactly what kind of savings the new deduction will give you, specifically, without filing your return. Your accountant or tax filing software should do the calculations for you and apply the appropriate deduction amount for you.

Not everyone will qualify for the new senior deduction

The new senior tax deduction is only available to those 65 and older with valid Social Security numbers. Married couples must also file jointly in order to claim the deduction.

There's an income restriction as well. Single adults may not have earned more than $75,000 in 2025 to claim the full credit. For married couples, this limit is $150,000. The deduction drops by $60 for every $1,000 you earn over these amounts. It phases out completely for single adults with incomes of $175,000 or more and married couples with incomes of $250,000 or more.

It's also worth noting that, as of right now, the new senior deduction is only in effect through the 2028 tax year. The government may extend it or make it permanent, but we don't know whether that will happen yet. If it doesn't, seniors may need to brace for a higher tax bill in 2029 and beyond.

