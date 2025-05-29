Here’s How Much More You Need To Make To Live Comfortably in Your State

There is no state where the salary needed for a comfortable lifestyle matches the state’s actual salaries. Some states are significantly further than others in being able to afford a comfortable cost of living. This comparison amounts to more than $75,000 in Hawaii and California, while on the low end just six states have a difference of $10,000 or less between the income needed and real earnings.

To determine the difference between a salary needed to live comfortably compared to actual salaries, GOBankingRates reviewed various factors in each state, like the household median income and cost-of-living indexes. The 50/30/20 rule stating that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income was utilized to double the total cost of living and find the comfortable cost of living. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the differences were calculated to showcase the difference between the comfortable cost of living and the actual incomes from each state.

Key Findings

Hawaii is the furthest from being able to afford a comfortable cost of living. The difference between the median household income and annual cost of living is $108,192. It is the only U.S. state with a six-figure salary difference.

The top six states share more than $40,000 difference in median income compared to actual salaries. Hawaii takes first place followed by California ($76,529), Massachusetts ($49,215), Washington ($45,647), Montana ($43,798) and Oregon ($42,913).

than $40,000 difference in median income compared to actual salaries. Hawaii takes first place followed by California ($76,529), Massachusetts ($49,215), Washington ($45,647), Montana ($43,798) and Oregon ($42,913). Six states share a difference of $10,000 or less in median vs. comfortable income. They include North Dakota ($9,877), Nebraska ($9,449), Minnesota ($9,414), Illinois ($6,014), Kansas ($5,707) and Iowa ($5,121).

See how much more salary you need to receive in order to live comfortably in your state. Also see America’s fastest-growing suburbs and what it takes to afford them.

1. Hawaii

Median household income: $98,317

$98,317 Annual cost of living comfortably: $206,509

$206,509 Difference between median and comfortable income: $108,192

2. California

Median household income: $96,334

$96,334 Annual cost of living comfortably: $172,863

$172,863 Difference between median and comfortable income: $76,529

3. Massachusetts

Median household income: $101,341

$101,341 Annual cost of living comfortably: $150,556

$150,556 Difference between median and comfortable income: $49,215

4. Washington

Median household income: $94,952

$94,952 Annual cost of living comfortably: $140,599

$140,599 Difference between median and comfortable income: $45,647

5. Montana

Median household income: $69,922

$69,922 Annual cost of living comfortably: $113,720

$113,720 Difference between median and comfortable income: $43,798

6. Oregon

Median household income: $80,426

$80,426 Annual cost of living comfortably: $123,339

$123,339 Difference between median and comfortable income: $42,913

7. Nevada

Median household income: $75,561

$75,561 Annual cost of living comfortably: $115,332

$115,332 Difference between median and comfortable income: $39,771

8. Idaho

Median household income: $74,636

$74,636 Annual cost of living comfortably: $113,054

$113,054 Difference between median and comfortable income: $38,418

9. Maine

Median household income: $71,773

$71,773 Annual cost of living comfortably: $108,287

$108,287 Difference between median and comfortable income: $36,514

10. Rhode Island

Median household income: $86,372

$86,372 Annual cost of living comfortably: $121,089

$121,089 Difference between median and comfortable income: $34,717

11. Florida

Median household income: $71,711

$71,711 Annual cost of living comfortably: $106,256

$106,256 Difference between median and comfortable income: $34,545

12. Colorado

Median household income: $92,470

$92,470 Annual cost of living comfortably: $126,583

$126,583 Difference between median and comfortable income: $34,113

13. Arizona

Median household income: $76,872

$76,872 Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,431

$110,431 Difference between median and comfortable income: $33,559

14. Utah

Median household income: $91,750

$91,750 Annual cost of living comfortably: $123,424

$123,424 Difference between median and comfortable income: $31,674

15. New York

Median household income: $84,578

$84,578 Annual cost of living comfortably: $115,834

$115,834 Difference between median and comfortable income: $31,256

16. Alaska

Median household income: $89,336

$89,336 Annual cost of living comfortably: $119,367

$119,367 Difference between median and comfortable income: $30,031

17. New Jersey

Median household income: $101,050

$101,050 Annual cost of living comfortably: $130,286

$130,286 Difference between median and comfortable income: $29,236

18. Vermont

Median household income: $78,024

$78,024 Annual cost of living comfortably: $106,678

$106,678 Difference between median and comfortable income: $28,654

19. New Mexico

Median household income: $62,125

$62,125 Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,235

$89,235 Difference between median and comfortable income: $27,110

20. New Hampshire

Median household income: $95,628

$95,628 Annual cost of living comfortably: $122,378

$122,378 Difference between median and comfortable income: $26,750

21. North Carolina

Median household income: $69,904

$69,904 Annual cost of living comfortably: $94,870

$94,870 Difference between median and comfortable income: $24,966

22. South Carolina

Median household income: $66,818

$66,818 Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,464

$89,464 Difference between median and comfortable income: $22,646

23. Wyoming

Median household income: $74,815

$74,815 Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,247

$97,247 Difference between median and comfortable income: $22,432

24. Connecticut

Median household income: $93,760

$93,760 Annual cost of living comfortably: $116,004

$116,004 Difference between median and comfortable income: $22,244

25. Tennessee

Median household income: $67,097

$67,097 Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,009

$89,009 Difference between median and comfortable income: $21,912

26. Delaware

Median household income: $82,855

$82,855 Annual cost of living comfortably: $104,058

$104,058 Difference between median and comfortable income: $21,203

27. Georgia

Median household income: $74,664

$74,664 Annual cost of living comfortably: $93,919

$93,919 Difference between median and comfortable income: $19,255

28. South Dakota

Median household income: $72,421

$72,421 Annual cost of living comfortably: $90,000

$90,000 Difference between median and comfortable income: $17,579

29. Wisconsin

Median household income: $75,670

$75,670 Annual cost of living comfortably: $92,642

$92,642 Difference between median and comfortable income: $16,972

30. Mississippi

Median household income: $54,915

$54,915 Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,167

$71,167 Difference between median and comfortable income: $16,252

31. Kentucky

Median household income: $62,417

$62,417 Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,306

$78,306 Difference between median and comfortable income: $15,889

32. Alabama

Median household income: $62,027

$62,027 Annual cost of living comfortably: $77,196

$77,196 Difference between median and comfortable income: $15,169

33. Arkansas

Median household income: $58,773

$58,773 Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,764

$73,764 Difference between median and comfortable income: $14,991

34. Virginia

Median household income: $90,974

$90,974 Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,402

$105,402 Difference between median and comfortable income: $14,428

35. Louisiana

Median household income: $60,023

$60,023 Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,671

$73,671 Difference between median and comfortable income: $13,648

36. Texas

Median household income: $76,292

$76,292 Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,753

$89,753 Difference between median and comfortable income: $13,461

37. West Virginia

Median household income: $57,917

$57,917 Annual cost of living comfortably: $70,520

$70,520 Difference between median and comfortable income: $12,603

38. Missouri

Median household income: $68,920

$68,920 Annual cost of living comfortably: $80,823

$80,823 Difference between median and comfortable income: $11,903

39. Oklahoma

Median household income: $63,603

$63,603 Annual cost of living comfortably: $75,353

$75,353 Difference between median and comfortable income: $11,750

40. Indiana

Median household income: $70,051

$70,051 Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,447

$81,447 Difference between median and comfortable income: $11,396

41. Pennsylvania

Median household income: $76,081

$76,081 Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,945

$86,945 Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,864

42. Ohio

Median household income: $69,680

$69,680 Annual cost of living comfortably: $80,525

$80,525 Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,845

43. Maryland

Median household income: $101,652

$101,652 Annual cost of living comfortably: $112,368

$112,368 Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,716

44. Michigan

Median household income: $71,149

$71,149 Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,502

$81,502 Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,353

45. North Dakota

Median household income: $75,949

$75,949 Annual cost of living comfortably: $85,826

$85,826 Difference between median and comfortable income: $9,877

46. Nebraska

Median household income: $74,985

$74,985 Annual cost of living comfortably: $84,434

$84,434 Difference between median and comfortable income: $9,449

47. Minnesota

Median household income: $87,556

$87,556 Annual cost of living comfortably: $96,970

$96,970 Difference between median and comfortable income: $9,414

48. Illinois

Median household income: $81,702

$81,702 Annual cost of living comfortably: $87,716

$87,716 Difference between median and comfortable income: $6,014

49. Kansas

Median household income: $72,639

$72,639 Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,346

$78,346 Difference between median and comfortable income: $5,707

50. Iowa

Median household income: $73,147

$73,147 Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,268

$78,268 Difference between median and comfortable income: $5,121

Methodology: GOBankingRates found household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The annual cost of living was determined using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the comfortable cost of living. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the difference between the comfortable cost of living and the actual income from each state was determined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 9, 2025.

