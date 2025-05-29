Personal Finance

Here’s How Much More You Need To Make To Live Comfortably in Your State

May 29, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

There is no state where the salary needed for a comfortable lifestyle matches the state’s actual salaries. Some states are significantly further than others in being able to afford a comfortable cost of living. This comparison amounts to more than $75,000 in Hawaii and California, while on the low end just six states have a difference of $10,000 or less between the income needed and real earnings.

To determine the difference between a salary needed to live comfortably compared to actual salaries, GOBankingRates reviewed various factors in each state, like the household median income and cost-of-living indexes. The 50/30/20 rule stating that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income was utilized to double the total cost of living and find the comfortable cost of living. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the differences were calculated to showcase the difference between the comfortable cost of living and the actual incomes from each state.

Key Findings

  • Hawaii is the furthest from being able to afford a comfortable cost of living. The difference between the median household income and annual cost of living is $108,192. It is the only U.S. state with a six-figure salary difference.
  • The top six states share more than $40,000 difference in median income compared to actual salaries. Hawaii takes first place followed by California ($76,529), Massachusetts ($49,215), Washington ($45,647), Montana ($43,798) and Oregon ($42,913). 
  • Six states share a difference of $10,000 or less in median vs. comfortable income. They include North Dakota ($9,877), Nebraska ($9,449), Minnesota ($9,414), Illinois ($6,014), Kansas ($5,707) and Iowa ($5,121). 

See how much more salary you need to receive in order to live comfortably in your state. Also see America’s fastest-growing suburbs and what it takes to afford them.

1. Hawaii

  • Median household income: $98,317
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $206,509
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $108,192

2. California

  • Median household income: $96,334 
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $172,863 
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $76,529
3. Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $101,341
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $150,556
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $49,215
4. Washington

  • Median household income: $94,952
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $140,599
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $45,647
5. Montana

  • Median household income: $69,922
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $113,720
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $43,798
6. Oregon

  • Median household income: $80,426
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $123,339
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $42,913

7. Nevada

  • Median household income: $75,561
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $115,332
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $39,771
8. Idaho

  • Median household income: $74,636
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $113,054
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $38,418
9. Maine

  • Median household income: $71,773
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $108,287
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $36,514
10. Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $86,372
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $121,089
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $34,717
11. Florida

  • Median household income: $71,711 
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $106,256
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $34,545

12. Colorado

  • Median household income: $92,470
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $126,583
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $34,113
13. Arizona

  • Median household income: $76,872
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $110,431
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $33,559
14. Utah

  • Median household income: $91,750
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $123,424 
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $31,674
15. New York

  • Median household income: $84,578
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $115,834
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $31,256
16. Alaska

  • Median household income: $89,336
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $119,367
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $30,031

17. New Jersey

  • Median household income: $101,050
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $130,286
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $29,236
18. Vermont

  • Median household income: $78,024
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $106,678
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $28,654
19. New Mexico

  • Median household income: $62,125
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,235
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $27,110
20. New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $95,628
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $122,378
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $26,750
21. North Carolina

  • Median household income: $69,904
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $94,870
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $24,966

22. South Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,818 
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,464
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $22,646
23. Wyoming

  • Median household income: $74,815
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $97,247
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $22,432
24. Connecticut

  • Median household income: $93,760
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $116,004
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $22,244
25. Tennessee

  • Median household income: $67,097
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,009
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $21,912
26. Delaware

  • Median household income: $82,855
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $104,058
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $21,203

27. Georgia

  • Median household income: $74,664
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $93,919
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $19,255
28. South Dakota

  • Median household income: $72,421
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $90,000
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $17,579
29. Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $75,670 
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $92,642
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $16,972
30. Mississippi

  • Median household income: $54,915
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $71,167
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $16,252
31. Kentucky

  • Median household income: $62,417
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,306
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $15,889

32. Alabama

  • Median household income: $62,027
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $77,196
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $15,169
33. Arkansas

  • Median household income: $58,773
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,764
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $14,991
34. Virginia

  • Median household income: $90,974
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $105,402
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $14,428
35. Louisiana

  • Median household income: $60,023
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $73,671
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $13,648
36. Texas

  • Median household income: $76,292
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $89,753
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $13,461

37. West Virginia

  • Median household income: $57,917
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $70,520
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $12,603
38. Missouri

  • Median household income: $68,920
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $80,823
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $11,903
39. Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $63,603
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $75,353
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $11,750
40. Indiana

  • Median household income: $70,051
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,447
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $11,396
41. Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $76,081
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $86,945
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,864

42. Ohio

  • Median household income: $69,680
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $80,525
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,845
43. Maryland

  • Median household income: $101,652
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $112,368
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,716
44. Michigan

  • Median household income: $71,149
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $81,502
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $10,353
45. North Dakota

  • Median household income: $75,949
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $85,826
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $9,877
46. Nebraska

  • Median household income: $74,985
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $84,434
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $9,449

47. Minnesota

  • Median household income: $87,556
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $96,970
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $9,414 
48. Illinois

  • Median household income: $81,702
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $87,716
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $6,014
49. Kansas

  • Median household income: $72,639
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,346
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $5,707
50. Iowa

  • Median household income: $73,147
  • Annual cost of living comfortably: $78,268
  • Difference between median and comfortable income: $5,121

Methodology: GOBankingRates found household median income from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The annual cost of living was determined using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for March 2025 and the Federal Reserve Economic Data. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, the total cost of living was doubled to find the comfortable cost of living. Using the median household income and the total cost of living, the difference between the comfortable cost of living and the actual income from each state was determined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 9, 2025.

