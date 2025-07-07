Here’s How Much a Meal at McDonald’s Costs in the US Compared to Europe

Those thinking of hitting up a fast-food joint while traveling abroad — sneaking in a quick bite at McDonald’s while pining for a taste of home — might be interested in the menu prices in Europe as opposed to those in the United States.

You might be surprised to learn that a global entity such as McDonald’s doesn’t have anything resembling standardized pricing concerning its regional markets, so it could cost you less — or dearly more — to indulge in a MickyD’s craving in a foreign country.

In the UK, a Big Mac Will Set You Back Almost $7

If you’re spending some time in the U.K. in order to check out some of the historic sights, a trip to the golden arches could seem familiar in more ways than one.

Most U.S. menu items are typically represented in U.K. McDonald’s restaurants — with some additions, such as halloumi fries, katsu chicken wraps and cucumber sticks showing regional flair — and the iconic Big Mac sandwich is no different. It’ll cost you £5.09, or $6.98, versus $5.89 closer to home, according to MacciesMenu.

A small fries comes in at £1.17 ($1.61 USD), and a small soft drink at £0.99 ($1.36 USD), with the fries costing $2.69 in the U.S., and the drinking coming in at $1. The fries are actually cheaper abroad!

Other items of note: the McCrispy at £6.19 ($8.49), Double Quarter-Pounder with Cheese also at £6.19, and Filet-o-Fish at £4.79 ($6.57). Back in the United States, those sandwiches cost $4.59, $7.29, and $4.79, respectively.

Switzerland Boasts the Most Expensive Big Mac in the World, However

If you’re wanting to chow down on some McDonald’s while visiting Switzerland, you’d best be ready to haul out your checkbook.

According to an infographic circulated by The Economist in 2024, a Big Mac cost an average of $7.14 at that time, and things apparently haven’t changed very much in the interim.

Assuming a relatively stable price versus today’s menu costs, UberEats in Zurich is offering a Big Mac by itself for 8.20 Swiss francs, or $10.33 USD — suggesting a 44% premium attached to the delivery service. One would need to slash prices on UberEats by about 31% to achieve parity on the Big Mac price in-restaurant.

Taking that into account, restaurant prices of 7.90 CHF (Swiss francs) for a 4-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal, 4.50 CHF for a medium soft drink, and $5.60 CHF for a medium fries can be estimated at $6.87, $3.91, and $4.87, respectively. A 4-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal costs $3.99, a medium soft drink $1.49, and a medium fries $3.89 in the United States. Cheaper to stay home!

In France, McDonald’s Is Still Notably More Expensive (Just Not as Pricey as Switzerland)

France may be known for a host of sightseeing opportunities in addition to innumerable gastronomic and culinary adventures, but if you’re looking to sit down for a feast of old-fashioned McDonald’s, it’s still going to be (relatively) hard on your bank account.

Per prices listed on the McDonald’s Champs-Elysées website, a Big Mac combo will set you back 11.30 €, or $13.31.

Meanwhile, a Filet-o-Fish meal rings up to 9.30 € ($10.95) against $9.69 stateside, and a McCrispy meal comes to 11.90 € ($14.01) versus $10.09 for a Deluxe McCrispy combo in the U.S.

